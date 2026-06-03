Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals

As the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks get underway on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama is set to spearhead the San Antonio Spurs' championship push with expectations soaring around the French phenom.

Victor Wembanyama rumored to feature on the cover of NBA 2K27.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Yet, just ahead of the series, a fresh rumor has generated buzz off the court, with Wembanyama reportedly in line to feature on the cover of NBA 2K27, a development that has sparked discussion among fans.

Wembanyama linked to NBA 2K27 cover

A popular Instagram account, Hoops Alerts, which has more than 170,000 followers and bills itself as a source for NBA news, rumors, and updates, shared a post on Tuesday afternoon claiming that Wembanyama is set to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K27.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside a graphic showing the 7-foot-4 center in Spurs colors on a custom NBA 2K27 cover, the post caption read, “BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K27.” NBA 2K curse talk returns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside a graphic showing the 7-foot-4 center in Spurs colors on a custom NBA 2K27 cover, the post caption read, “BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K27.” NBA 2K curse talk returns {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While being chosen as the cover athlete for the game is typically viewed as a prestigious honor, the history of several past cover stars has fueled talk of an "NBA 2K curse," which may explain why some fans are uneasy about the rumors involving Victor Wembanyama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While being chosen as the cover athlete for the game is typically viewed as a prestigious honor, the history of several past cover stars has fueled talk of an "NBA 2K curse," which may explain why some fans are uneasy about the rumors involving Victor Wembanyama. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “2K curse. Raptors winning next year stay up,” a social media user wrote in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “2K curse. Raptors winning next year stay up,” a social media user wrote in the comments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another fan reacted,”Ik this better not be the cover.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another fan reacted,”Ik this better not be the cover.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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