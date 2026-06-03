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Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals

Just before the NBA Finals, rumors linking Victor Wembanyama to the NBA 2K27 cover sparked buzz among fans and revived debate over the so-called 2K curse.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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As the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks get underway on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama is set to spearhead the San Antonio Spurs' championship push with expectations soaring around the French phenom.

Victor Wembanyama rumored to feature on the cover of NBA 2K27.(Getty Images via AFP)

Yet, just ahead of the series, a fresh rumor has generated buzz off the court, with Wembanyama reportedly in line to feature on the cover of NBA 2K27, a development that has sparked discussion among fans.

Wembanyama linked to NBA 2K27 cover

A popular Instagram account, Hoops Alerts, which has more than 170,000 followers and bills itself as a source for NBA news, rumors, and updates, shared a post on Tuesday afternoon claiming that Wembanyama is set to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K27.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals
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