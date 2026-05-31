Victor Wembanyama, Spurs get positive update from NBA legend ahead of Finals

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs received a surprise message for one of the NBA's biggest icons, Magic Johnson, after their Western Conference win on Saturday. Moments after Mitch Johnson and co stunned the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7, the Hall of Famer showered praise.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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“I want to congratulate San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson, superstar Victor Wembanyama, and the entire Spurs organization for advancing to the NBA Finals!” Johnson wrote shortly after the final buzzer.

Wembanyama leads Spurs back to the Finals

The Spurs' road to the NBA Finals has largely been powered by Wembanyama, who delivered another dominant performance in the series-clinching victory. The 7-foot-4 French superstar finished with 22 points as San Antonio completed a 4-3 series comeback against Oklahoma City and secured its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014.

Wembanyama was later named Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds across the seven-game series. He scored at least 20 points in every game and opened the matchup with a spectacular 41-point, 24-rebound performance in Game 1.

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{{^usCountry}} His ability to rebound from a disappointing Game 5 proved critical. After helping force Game 7 with a 28-point effort in Game 6, he once again rose to the occasion on the road in Oklahoma City. Childhood dream now within reach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His ability to rebound from a disappointing Game 5 proved critical. After helping force Game 7 with a 28-point effort in Game 6, he once again rose to the occasion on the road in Oklahoma City. Childhood dream now within reach {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As celebrations unfolded, Wembanyama quickly shifted his attention toward the bigger prize awaiting the Spurs. “Winning the Larry O'Brien (NBA championship trophy) is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it -- it's a lifetime chance,” he told a post-game press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As celebrations unfolded, Wembanyama quickly shifted his attention toward the bigger prize awaiting the Spurs. “Winning the Larry O'Brien (NBA championship trophy) is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance at winning it -- it's a lifetime chance,” he told a post-game press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You never know when it's gonna happen again. But the day we win it, speaking for myself, it's going to be an amazing day -- the realization of a dream,” the 22-year-old added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You never know when it's gonna happen again. But the day we win it, speaking for myself, it's going to be an amazing day -- the realization of a dream,” the 22-year-old added. {{/usCountry}}

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“It's hard to put into words. It's almost like the meaning of my life.”

The French star later echoed those emotions while discussing what the Finals opportunity means to him personally.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien, it’s a childhood dream,” Wembanyama said, referring to the championship trophy. “And having a real shot at it, having a chance, a tangible chance at winning it and realizing a dream … it’s a lifetime chance. You never know when it’s going to happen again.”

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s almost like the meaning of my life now.”

Spurs' balanced attack proves decisive

While Wembanyama once again stole the spotlight, he was quick to credit the teammates around him.

Seven Spurs players finished in double figures during the Game 7 victory, highlighting the depth that has made San Antonio one of the NBA's most dangerous teams throughout the season.

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“So many big-time plays, so many guys stepping up,” Wembanyama said. “Oh my god -- it's an unreal chance. My life is amazing and being with these guys that I love so, so, so much -- it's amazing.”

“I want to have this feeling plenty, plenty more times in my life.”

“You work all these hours that we put in, for these type of emotions. I want to win so bad -- it's like my life depends on it.”

MVP race disappointment becomes motivation

The Western Conference Finals carried extra meaning for Wembanyama.

Before the series began, he watched Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receive the NBA MVP award that many believed Wembanyama could challenge for in future years.

By the end of the series, however, the Spurs star walked away with a different trophy - Western Conference Finals MVP - and, more importantly, a place in the NBA Finals.

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“The best player in the world,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson yelled at no one in particular, but making clear everyone knew who he was talking about.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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