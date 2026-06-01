Victor Wembanyama's track record vs Knicks ahead of Spurs' NBA Finals battle; full breakdown

The San Antonio Spurs are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 after edging the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-3 in a hard-fought Western Conference Finals series.

Victor Wembanyama's performance against Knicks could ultimately play a decisive role in determining who lifts the 2026 NBA title.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Unsurprisingly, much of the credit for San Antonio’s Finals run belongs to Victor Wembanyama, who led the way throughout the Western Conference Finals.

The French star averaged nearly 28 points per game in the series and delivered his best performance in Game 1, erupting for 41 points to power Spurs to a dramatic overtime victory.

As San Antonio prepares to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, a franchise also seeking its first championship in decades, the 22-year-old Wembanyama is expected to be at the center of the series.

Spurs riding Wembanyama's outstanding 2025-26 form

Wemby’s performance could ultimately play a decisive role in determining who lifts the 2026 NBA title.

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 season has been the most productive of Wembanyama's young career, with the 7-foot-4 star averaging 25 points per game during the regular season. It marks the highest scoring average he has posted since entering the NBA in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 season has been the most productive of Wembanyama's young career, with the 7-foot-4 star averaging 25 points per game during the regular season. It marks the highest scoring average he has posted since entering the NBA in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When the finals begin, much of the focus will be on how well the Knicks can neutralize Wembanyama and limit his all-around impact for San Antonio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the finals begin, much of the focus will be on how well the Knicks can neutralize Wembanyama and limit his all-around impact for San Antonio. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far in his NBA career, the Defensive Player of the Year has consistently produced strong performances against the Knicks, making him an even bigger concern for New York heading into the Finals. Wembanyama's track record against Knicks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far in his NBA career, the Defensive Player of the Year has consistently produced strong performances against the Knicks, making him an even bigger concern for New York heading into the Finals. Wembanyama's track record against Knicks {{/usCountry}}

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Recent figures shared by NBA reporter Evan Sidery show that Wembanyama has consistently delivered impressive performances against the Knicks since making his NBA debut in 2023.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shows fans the Earvin "Magic" Johnson MVP Trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Wembanyama has been a scoring machine against the Knicks throughout his NBA career, averaging an impressive 28.3 points per game while consistently finding ways to punish New York's defense from all areas of the floor.

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Beyond his scoring, the French phenom has also showcased his all-around offensive game, averaging 2.8 assists per contest while posting an elite 64% true shooting percentage.

His impact on the glass has been equally significant, as he has pulled down 13.2 rebounds per game, helping San Antonio control possessions at both ends of the court.

Also read: How OG Anunoby vs Wemby could swing the NBA Finals. Knicks prep new plan

Defensively, Wembanyama has been just as dominant as the Spurs center averages 2.2 blocks against the Knicks.

With Wembanyama posting such dominant numbers against New York, Knicks head coach Mike Brown will likely need a well-defined defensive strategy which could involve OG Anunoby to slow him down.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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