Cape Verde keeper Vozinha sparks social media frenzy after heroic Spain draw, hits 1M+ followers in just 90 minutes

When Spain faced 67th-ranked Cabo Verde in the FIFA rankings on Monday, the matchup was widely expected to be one-sided, with La Roja anticipated to secure a comfortable victory in their Group H opener of FIFA World Cup.

Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha stood out as the brightest performer in the Group H opener against Spain. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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However, expectations quickly began to fade as the match stayed goalless at halftime, and Spain were ultimately unable to break the deadlock, with the game finishing 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Despite Spain controlling over 60% possession and registering more than 20 shots, Cabo Verde held firm throughout the match, refusing to concede, and much of that resilience came down to their towering presence between the posts.

Vozinha’s fandom explodes after Spain clash

Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha stood out as the brightest performer in the Group H opener, producing seven crucial saves to keep Cabo Verde level throughout the match.

His heroics helped the African side, making their World Cup debut, secure a remarkable result against the 2010 world champions and begin their campaign with a dream start.

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{{^usCountry}} Vozinha’s standout display not only saw him claim the Man of the Match award on the pitch, but its impact was also strongly felt beyond the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vozinha’s standout display not only saw him claim the Man of the Match award on the pitch, but its impact was also strongly felt beyond the field. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who reportedly had around 50,000 Instagram followers before the Spain vs Cape Verde clash, saw his popularity explode after the 90-minute performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who reportedly had around 50,000 Instagram followers before the Spain vs Cape Verde clash, saw his popularity explode after the 90-minute performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His social media following surged past the one-million mark, completely transforming his online presence in a single match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His social media following surged past the one-million mark, completely transforming his online presence in a single match. {{/usCountry}}

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At the time of writing, he already boasts 2.3 million Instagram followers, with the number continuing to rise rapidly.

History made after long journey for Vozinha

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar Dias, also made history by becoming the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his World Cup debut.

Born Josimar José Évora Dias in Mindelo, Cape Verde, Vozinha’s journey to the World Cup was anything but direct.

The goalkeeper spent much of his career working his way through lesser-known leagues in Cape Verde, Moldova, Romania, Cyprus, and Portugal, far removed from the global spotlight enjoyed by football’s elite.

Despite those challenges, he remained a steady presence for his national side and built a reputation as one of Cape Verde’s most dependable players.

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Currently with Portuguese club Chaves, Vozinha arrived at the tournament carrying close to 15 years of international experience. However, even after debuting for Cape Verde in 2012, he had never had the chance to feature on football’s biggest stage.

That long-awaited opportunity finally came against Spain, and it did so in a way that ensured his name will be remembered for years to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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