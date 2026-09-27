What happened to Cam Edwards? Michigan State RB's latest update after injury scare against Nebraska

Michigan State was dealt an early blow against Nebraska on Saturday when running back Cam Edwards had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury.

What happened to Cam Edwards?

Cam Edwards had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Edwards was taken off the field on a cart and appeared visibly upset as he was transported toward the Spartans’ locker room.

Edwards’ injury came with 9:41 remaining in the opening quarter. He took a screen pass 23 yards before a Nebraska defender brought him down at the end of the play, and Edwards immediately reached for his right knee.

Trainers attended to him on the field as the officials called a media timeout. After receiving attention in the sideline medical tent, Edwards was eventually taken away on a cart. He appeared frustrated during the ride, covering his head with a towel and leaning his head back as he was taken toward the tunnel.

Footage reveals a possible knee injury

Following the break in action, the Big Ten Network showed a replay that offered a closer look at the incident. The footage showed Edwards’ right knee appearing to twist awkwardly as the Nebraska defender made the tackle.

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With Edwards unable to continue, Marvis Parrish stepped in at running back and handled consecutive carries for the Spartans.

Edwards making early impact

Before leaving the game, Cam Edwards had already recorded four rushing attempts for 16 yards against Nebraska. He also contributed a 23-yard reception, making him one of only two Michigan State players with a catch during the early stages of the contest.

Through the opening three games of the season, Edwards had established himself as Michigan State’s top rushing option. He entered the Nebraska matchup with 288 yards on 60 carries, which ranked seventh among Big Ten running backs. He was also the only Spartans player to have surpassed 15 rushing attempts this season.

Edwards’ standout career before Michigan State

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The Nebraska game marked Edwards’ fifth year of college football. He spent the previous four seasons at UConn before transferring to Michigan State in the fall, quickly becoming an important part of the Spartans’ offense.

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Edwards entered Saturday with 2,978 career rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. His production steadily increased from 2023 through 2025, eventually establishing him as one of the more productive running backs in college football.

During his final season at UConn, he rushed for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 187 receiving yards and another touchdown.

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