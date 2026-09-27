What happened to De’Von Achane? Who is his backup? Latest update on Dolphins RB's injury

The Miami Dolphins were dealt an early injury concern involving starting running back De’Von Achane during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane made his way to the sideline and entered the medical tent for further evaluation. (Getty Images via AFP)

Achane appeared to be in discomfort after an awkward tackle on the team’s fifth play of the game.

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His head appeared to turn slightly after Chiefs defender Alohi Gilman grabbed his facemask while attempting to obstruct him. Meanwhile, the sudden obstruction appeared to affect his attempt to slow down and get to his knees, eventually causing him to fall to the ground in an awkward position.

He had already handled the ball several times during Miami’s opening drive before leaving the field. The 24-year-old slowly made his way to the sideline and entered the medical tent for further evaluation.

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{{^usCountry}} He was later seen heading toward the locker room after his assessment. However, Achane appeared to be moving more comfortably as he left the medical tent. Latest update on Achane's injury {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was later seen heading toward the locker room after his assessment. However, Achane appeared to be moving more comfortably as he left the medical tent. Latest update on Achane's injury {{/usCountry}}

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The Dolphins subsequently confirmed that Achane was dealing with a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return for the remainder of the game.

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"Injury Update | De’Von Achane has a knee injury and is questionable to return," Dolphins posted on X.

Who replaced Achane?

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With Jaylen Wright sidelined by a foot injury, Ollie Gordon II stepped into the Dolphins' backfield despite being listed third on the team's depth chart. His opportunity came after Wright was ruled inactive, leaving Gordon to fill the void behind Achane.

Gordon, a Texas native, played his college football at Oklahoma State, where he emerged as a standout running back. The 22-year-old was regarded as one of the nation's top backs during his second-to-last collegiate season, but a drop in production during his final year saw him fall to the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where Miami selected him.

During his rookie campaign, Gordon recorded 70 rushing attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a receiving touchdown.

Miami’s offensive centerpiece

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De'Von Achane had emerged as the player most capable of giving the Dolphins' offense a chance to remain competitive, making his injury in Week 3 particularly concerning.

The Dolphins moved on from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill while also trading Jaylen Waddle, leaving Achane as the team's primary offensive playmaker. Rather than moving him in a trade, Miami committed to him with a four-year, $68 million contract extension.

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The 24-year-old quickly established himself as a key offensive weapon for Miami since being drafted in 2023. He reached a new career high last season, recording 1,350 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, a performance that earned him his first Pro Bowl nod.

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Deep Dive What type of injury did De’Von Achane suffer during the game? De’Von Achane suffered a knee injury during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was listed as questionable to return. Who is De’Von Achane's backup on the Dolphins? Ollie Gordon took over in the Dolphins' backfield after De’Von Achane's departure, as Jaylen Wright was inactive due to a foot injury. What happened to De’Von Achane during the game against the Chiefs? Achane experienced discomfort after an awkward tackle that involved a facemask grab, leading him to leave the field for medical evaluation.