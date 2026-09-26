What happened to Faizon Brandon? Latest injury update on Tennessee QB as he returns vs Texas

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon was forced to leave the game against Texas in the second quarter after taking a hit to his upper body.

Faizon Brandon was forced to leave the game against Texas for a brief period in the second quarter. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 18-year-old went down on a designed quarterback run with 13:52 remaining in the half, with two Texas defenders coming down on him. He remained on the field as Tennessee’s medical staff examined him, and he appeared to be favoring his shoulder area.

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George MacIntyre stepped in at quarterback while the freahman was being evaluated. However, Brandon was able to return to the game with 8:28 left before halftime.

This story is being updated.