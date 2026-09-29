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What happened to Jalen Hurts? Latest update on Eagles QB after injury scare vs Bears

Jalen Hurts was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 07:09:55 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after taking a hard hit during the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo)
Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo)

The Eagles quarterback was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.

Hurts remained on the turf briefly after the play before heading to the medical tent, where he underwent a concussion evaluation following the late hit.

Deep Dive

What injury did Jalen Hurts sustain during the game against the Bears?

Jalen Hurts briefly exited the game to undergo a concussion evaluation after taking a hard hit while scrambling near the sideline.

Why was Jalen Hurts frustrated during the concussion evaluation?

Hurts appeared visibly upset as he was taken off the field during a potentially important scoring drive, leading to frustration among him and head coach Nick Sirianni.

How long was Jalen Hurts sidelined after his injury?

Hurts was sidelined for four plays while backup Andy Dalton took over at quarterback before Hurts was cleared to return.
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Hurts was sidelined for four plays as backup Andy Dalton took over at quarterback. Dalton's brief stint ended with an interception, bringing the Eagles' possession to an end.

Philadelphia later confirmed that Hurts had passed his evaluation and was cleared to return to the game.

This story is being updated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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