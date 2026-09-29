What happened to Jalen Hurts? Latest update on Eagles QB after injury scare vs Bears

Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after taking a hard hit during the second quarter.

Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo)

The Eagles quarterback was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.

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Hurts remained on the turf briefly after the play before heading to the medical tent, where he underwent a concussion evaluation following the late hit.

Deep Dive What injury did Jalen Hurts sustain during the game against the Bears? Jalen Hurts briefly exited the game to undergo a concussion evaluation after taking a hard hit while scrambling near the sideline. Why was Jalen Hurts frustrated during the concussion evaluation? Hurts appeared visibly upset as he was taken off the field during a potentially important scoring drive, leading to frustration among him and head coach Nick Sirianni. How long was Jalen Hurts sidelined after his injury? Hurts was sidelined for four plays while backup Andy Dalton took over at quarterback before Hurts was cleared to return.

Hurts was sidelined for four plays as backup Andy Dalton took over at quarterback. Dalton's brief stint ended with an interception, bringing the Eagles' possession to an end.

Philadelphia later confirmed that Hurts had passed his evaluation and was cleared to return to the game.

This story is being updated.