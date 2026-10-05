'What happened to Justin Herbert?': Chargers QB's ‘broken’ show vs Seahawks frustrates fans

Los Angeles Chargers fans had high expectations from quarterback Justin Herbert as their team took on the Super Bowl winners Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening. But Herbert far from lived up to those expectations.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Justin Herbert completed 12 of 21 passing attempts for 95 yards with one touchdown. He was intercepted twice with around 3 minutes left of the third quarter as the Seahawks maintained a comfortable 27-13 lead.

Herbert's performance appeared dismal in comparison with his counterpart Sam Darnold. Darnold completed 13 of 20 attempted passes for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Amid the struggles with throwing, Herbert also briefly took up rushing duties in the NFL game, recording three carries for 28 yards. What's more concerning for the Charges fans is that Herbert's Week 4 performance is a continuing trend for him.

In four games so far, Justin Herbert has recorded 627 tards for three touchdowns with four interceptions as Chargers wait for their first win on the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘Is Brock Purdy injured?’: 49ers QB's struggle vs Denver Broncos leave fantasy managers frustrated Fans Frustrated With Justin Herbert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘Is Brock Purdy injured?’: 49ers QB's struggle vs Denver Broncos leave fantasy managers frustrated Fans Frustrated With Justin Herbert {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What factors contributed to Justin Herbert's disappointing performance against the Seahawks? Justin Herbert's disappointing performance can be attributed to his low completion rate, only completing 12 of 21 passes for 95 yards and throwing two interceptions, which frustrated fans and fantasy managers. How did Justin Herbert's performance compare to other quarterbacks in the same game? In comparison, Sam Darnold performed significantly better, completing 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, highlighting Herbert's struggles in the game. Why are fans expressing frustration with Justin Herbert's current performance? Fans are frustrated with Herbert's performance due to their high expectations, especially after a promising start to his career, but recent struggles have led to doubts about his effectiveness as a quarterback.

Needless to say, fans and fantasy managers who had high stakes on Justin Herbert were left frustrated. Unless the quarterback turns things around, the road to Week 5 could be tough for the 20-year-old.

“Justin Herbert is broken…and Seattle leads 20-3,” wrote one. “Look at the Chargers schedule.. they are staring the possibility of an 0-9 start to the season.”

“Justin Herbert is a bust. They need to look for a trade to a team that's willing to overpay, like the Steelers, and ship him out,” added another.

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“I know people were joking in training camp about Justin Herbert having his focus taken away with Madison Beer but that legitimately feels like it may be a real thing," KING 5 reporter Dusty Baker wrote. ”He has been a different level of terrible this year."

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“Justin Herbert with another brutal interception. He looks unrecognizable,” said one. Feels like he’s just throwing where the play is set up to go whether it’s open or not. Three of the worst interceptions of his career over the last two games.

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“This has to be rock bottom for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It’s just a sad four hours every Sunday at this point,” added one.

“At what point do you bench Justin Herbert... ? It's embarrassing at this point,” added another.