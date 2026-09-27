What happened to Ty Harris? Fever suffer major injury setback one day before Round 1 vs Aces

The Indiana Fever will begin their postseason campaign against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday after dropping from fifth to sixth in the WNBA standings following their regular-season finale loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Ty Harris fractured her left fibula during the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Lynx. (X @IndianaFever)

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However, Indiana enters the playoffs with a significant injury setback, as one of its guards will be unavailable for the entire postseason.

What happened to Ty Harris?

The Fever announced Saturday, Sept. 26, that guard Tyasha Harris will miss the remainder of the season.

Harris fractured her left fibula during the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Lynx. The injury occurred with 3:28 remaining in the quarter when she took an awkward fall and immediately went down.

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{{^usCountry}} The 28-year-old guard finished her brief outing with four points in 11 minutes before the injury forced her out of the contest. She was unable to put any pressure on her left leg and needed assistance getting off the floor before being carried to the locker room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 28-year-old guard finished her brief outing with four points in 11 minutes before the injury forced her out of the contest. She was unable to put any pressure on her left leg and needed assistance getting off the floor before being carried to the locker room. {{/usCountry}}

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In her seventh WNBA season, Harris suited up 39 times for Indiana, making four starts. She averaged 4.1 points while playing 13.6 minutes per game during the regular season.

Fever lose trusted backup

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Indiana is expected to continue relying heavily on All-Star guards Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark for backcourt minutes. The two finished second and third, respectively, in WNBA scoring this season.

Still, Harris' absence leaves the Fever without a trusted reserve guard who has 211 career appearances. That loss could be particularly important against the defending champion Aces, who have several dangerous backcourt players.

Rookie Raven Johnson could now become Indiana's first true guard option off the bench. Johnson also appeared in 39 games during the regular season.

Fever face defending champions

The No. 6 seed Fever will visit the No. 3 seed Aces in the opening round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs, with the series beginning Sunday, Sept. 27.

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Las Vegas enters the postseason as the defending WNBA champion and is led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson. The Aces eliminated Indiana in the semifinals last season while Caitlin Clark was sidelined.

Las Vegas is also pursuing its fourth championship in four years.