Lionel Messi has declared his retirement from the Argentina national team, stating that the passing of his father has reinforced his belief that it is time to conclude his international career.

Lionel Messi, at 39, retires from international football, stating his father's death and the emergence of new talents influenced his decision. He (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

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The captain of Argentina shared his decision in a heartfelt statement, mentioning that he had been contemplating retirement since the nation's 1-0 loss to Spain in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 19.

‘It hurts in my soul,’ says Messi on his retirement

Messi expressed that the decision brought him significant anguish, yet he affirmed that he believed it was time to depart from the national team.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts in my soul, but I understand that this is the moment,” Messi said.

The 39-year-old emphasized that he had consistently devoted himself entirely to Argentina, not just during the time when he and his fellow players ultimately achieved victory for the nation.

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{{^usCountry}} “I swear I always gave everything, not just the last few years when everything was won, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, for giving them joy and making them proud to be Argentinians through football.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I swear I always gave everything, not just the last few years when everything was won, and I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, for giving them joy and making them proud to be Argentinians through football.” {{/usCountry}}

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Messi stated that the rise of a new generation of Argentine players also played a role in his decision to retire.

Messi mentions his father's death

The forward also reminisced about his twenty years with the national team, expressing gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates, and officials who accompanied him on this journey. “Thank you for all the love over these 20 years. I will miss hearing from you from the inside a lot. Now I will be one of you, always cheering and supporting from the outside.”

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“These words I wrote on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened to my dad, I am more convinced than before,” he added. His father, Jorge Messi, died at the age of 68 on August 7 following a long illness.

With this, Messi concludes the most illustrious international career in the history of Argentina.

He played a pivotal role in securing Argentina's victories in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América tournaments, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in addition to guiding the nation to the final of the 2026 World Cup.

What is Lionel Messi's net worth?

Messi has a net worth of $1 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.

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He is frequently acknowledged as one of the finest soccer players in history, but his financial journey has become nearly as impressive as his on-field success. Over a career that has lasted more than twenty years at the pinnacle of the sport, Messi has garnered in excess of $700 million in salary and bonuses, while also amassing hundreds of millions more through endorsements, sponsorships, licensing arrangements, and entrepreneurial ventures.

These combined revenues, along with his real estate assets, private investments, and a lucrative deal with Inter Miami, have positioned him among the elite few in sports: athlete billionaires.