What is NCAA's show-cause penalty? Explaining charges on Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

The NCAA has officially penalized the University of Michigan football program following an investigation into a sign-stealing scheme involving former staff member Connor Stalions. After a major NCAA ruling, Michigan faces steep penalties while ex-coach Jim Harbaugh focuses on his NFL journey with the Chargers and a shot at a Super Bowl.(AP)

In a public statement, the NCAA said the program broke several rules, including off-campus in-person scouting, giving recruits improper benefits, improper communication during recruitment, and not properly monitoring the program. It also said individuals involved failed to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the NCAA, "The scouting violations orchestrated by former football staff member Connor Stalions were corroborated by interview testimonies, ticket receipts and transfer data and other evidence."

What is show-cause?

A show-cause is a penalty the NCAA gives to coaches who break serious rules. It stays in effect for a set number of years. During that time, any NCAA school that wants to hire that coach must first get approval from the NCAA. So even if the coach moves to another school, the penalty still follows him.

This rule is meant to stop coaches from leaving one school after breaking the rules and starting fresh somewhere else without facing consequences.

In simple terms, a show-cause makes it very hard for that coach to work in college sports again during the penalty period.

Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause

As part of the punishment, Connor Stalions received an eight-year show-cause penalty. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause, meaning if any college program wants to hire him in the next decade, it must first get approval from the NCAA and prove it won't lead to further violations. Current head coach Sherrone Moore is suspended for three games. The university was also fined an amount equal to what it expects to lose from missing the postseason in 2025 and 2026.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports noted that while the 10-year show-cause for Harbaugh seems strong, it likely won’t have much of an effect. Harbaugh is now in the NFL and in the second year of a five-year, $80 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent several years at Michigan and achieved most of what he wanted there. Now, he says his full focus is on winning a Super Bowl.

Harbaugh said, “I only have so many sands left in the hourglass and I want another shot. I want another shot to be simply known as World Champions. The Lombardi Trophy, that’s my mission.”