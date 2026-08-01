What is Usain Bolt's net worth in 2026? Olympic runner's salary, endorsements, investments and career earnings explored

Usain Bolt is still the richest track and field athlete in history, with an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While he won eight Olympic gold medals and set world records that still stand today, most of his wealth did not come from prize money.

Usain Bolt’s net worth in 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead, Bolt turned his success on the track into long-term endorsement deals with global brands. At the peak of his career, he earned between $20 million and $30 million a year, with the biggest share coming from sponsorships. His long-running Puma contract alone reportedly paid him $9 million annually, making it one of the biggest endorsement deals in athletics.

How Usain Bolt built his $90 million net worth?

Bolt’s success on the track made him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned around $31 million between June 2017 and June 2018, and about $30 million of that came from endorsements rather than racing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His biggest commercial partner was Puma, which reportedly paid him $9 million every year. Over the years, Bolt also signed endorsement deals with Visa, Nissan, Gatorade, Hublot and Virgin Media. Apart from sponsorships, he earned appearance fees of around $250,000 to $500,000 for competing at track meets around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His biggest commercial partner was Puma, which reportedly paid him $9 million every year. Over the years, Bolt also signed endorsement deals with Visa, Nissan, Gatorade, Hublot and Virgin Media. Apart from sponsorships, he earned appearance fees of around $250,000 to $500,000 for competing at track meets around the world. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bolt also added to his earnings by releasing his autobiography in 2010, which reportedly came with a multi-million-dollar advance from publisher HarperCollins.

Also Read: Usain Bolt, once the fastest man on planet, now struggles for breath climbing stairs: 'I stay home and watch movies'

Usain Bolt’s Olympic career and world records

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on August 21, 1986, in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, Bolt first gained worldwide attention as a teenager. At just 15 years old, he became the youngest world junior champion after winning the 200 metres at the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston.

His biggest breakthrough came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won three gold medals and announced himself as the fastest man in the world.

He followed that with another dominant performance at the 2012 London Olympics, defending his 100-metre title in an Olympic-record time of 9.63 seconds. He completed another clean sweep at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning gold in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 with eight Olympic gold medals and world records of 9.58 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.19 seconds in the 200 metres, both of which still stand today.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Usain Bolt makes himself available for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics – this time for cricket: ‘If they call, I’ll be ready’

Usain Bolt’s life after retirement

Away from athletics, Bolt has been in a relationship with Kasi Bennett since 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, in 2020. In 2021, they expanded their family with twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

Bolt also explored business after retirement. He co-founded Bolt Mobility, a Miami-based electric vehicle company that operated electric scooters in several US cities and Paris. The company also introduced the B-Nano, a small electric car, and raised $30 million in funding in 2020 before shutting down operations in 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The sprint legend is also known for his love of fast cars. His collection has included several Ferraris, a BMW M3, Nissan GT-R models, a customized Jeep Wrangler, an Audi SUV and a Chevrolet Camaro.

Even after stepping away from competition, Bolt remains one of the biggest names in world sport, with his achievements and commercial success continuing to set the standard for track and field athletes.