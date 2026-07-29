What Tony Romo told female cop during OWI arrest revealed as latest bodycam footage from traffic stop emerges | WATCH

Newly released body camera footage has now shed more light on the traffic stop that resulted in Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo’s arrest in Wisconsin.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo was arrested Thursday evening. (Getty Images via AFP)

The California Post obtained the footage from Romo's July 23 arrest in Milwaukee, which captures the former NFL quarterback arguing with a female officer after asking to contact his attorney.

Romo denied drinking alcohol

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Officers stopped Romo on a Milwaukee interstate shortly after 6 p.m., and the video shows him appearing caught off guard by the traffic stop.

During the interaction, Romo told the officer he had just left a golf course and was heading to visit his grandparents. When asked whether he had consumed alcohol, he replied that he had consumed “zero” drinks.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer then instructed Romo to exit his vehicle so field sobriety tests could be conducted. Instead, Romo said he wanted to call his lawyer. Even after being asked again to step out, he continued insisting on speaking with his attorney while also using his iPhone to record the encounter. Officer details impairment suspicions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer then instructed Romo to exit his vehicle so field sobriety tests could be conducted. Instead, Romo said he wanted to call his lawyer. Even after being asked again to step out, he continued insisting on speaking with his attorney while also using his iPhone to record the encounter. Officer details impairment suspicions {{/usCountry}}

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Following a brief exchange, Romo eventually exited the vehicle and questioned the officer, asking, “Because I’m coming from a golf course you think I’m drunk?”

The officer informed him he was being detained as part of a possible OWI investigation and said she wanted to relocate to a safer area to conduct the sobriety tests. She then handcuffed Romo and placed him in the back of a patrol vehicle.

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The pair later arrived at a nearby police station, where the officer explained the reasons for suspecting impairment. She cited Romo's “red glassy eyes and the odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage” coming from him and also stated that officers had discovered unopened alcohol shooters inside his bag.

Romo underwent several field sobriety exercises at the station, including following a pen with his eyes, walking heel-to-toe in a straight line and balancing on one leg.

Romo booked after testing

During the process, he paused several times to stretch, explaining that the drive to the station had aggravated lingering back injuries. According to the footage, he appeared to struggle with the tests.

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After the evaluations, the officer asked whether he would take a breath test. “Oh, no,” Romo replied. “We’re not doing that. I’ve heard from all the lawyers don’t ever do that. So, we’re not going to do that.”

Also read: Why was Tony Romo arrested? OWI charge against ex-Cowboys QB explained

Following his refusal, officers formally arrested Romo and booked him on one count of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

No criminal charge filed

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office told on Monday that the matter has been classified as “a traffic violation and not a criminal charge” because of the nature of the allegations.

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Romo has not publicly commented on the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.