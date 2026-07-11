What Tyler Herro said about Bam Adebayo before Las Vegas fight

Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday, and it all seemingly started over comments Herro made about Adebayo on social media.

What did Tyler Herro allegedly say?

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fight allegedly happened because of comments Herro seemed to make in a direct message conversation on Instagram about Adebayo.

Whether it was actually Herro in this alleged DM exchange or not, this seemed to be what caused the scuffle that led Adebayo to strike Herro on Friday in Vegas.

Also Read: Who is Tyler Herro’s baby mama? Meet Katya Elise Henry, the influencer raising two children with the NBA star

Here the messages:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “You should get paid $60 Million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I'm just wondering,” Herro allegedly told a fan about Adebayo in a tense exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You should get paid $60 Million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I'm just wondering,” Herro allegedly told a fan about Adebayo in a tense exchange. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“If I'm healthy I'm the one who needs help... Who did Cleveland prioritize taking away in the playoffs? Who did Boston prioritize taking away when Jimmy [Butler] got hurt and we was the 8 seed? When I'm healthy... I need help... Not the other guy.”

According to ESPN, the alleged comments questioned whether Adebayo's defensive effort on a nightly basis was worthy of someone who makes $60 million. Adebayo had signed a three-year, $166 million extension with Miami in June 2024.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal's little brother Keyne's adorable reaction has football fans melting: 'Baby GOAT'

How did the physical altercation happen?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel. Sources told ESPN that it began when Bam Adebayo approached Tyler Herro about comments Herro had made on social media criticizing the center after their seven-year time together in Miami ended with Herro's trade to Milwaukee.

Sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that Adebayo struck Herro in the head during the altercation. Later that day, Herro was sitting courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for Friday's Summer League game between the Heat and Bucks. He was also interviewed on the Prime broadcast before news of the altercation became public.