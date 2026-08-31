When and why did Aaron Donald retire? NFL star set to unretire and rejoin Rams this season

Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement. The 35-year-old defensive star is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two and a half years away, reuniting with the team and joining Myles Garrett on a potentially dominant defensive front.

Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement. (AP Photo)

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The Rams announced Donald’s comeback Sunday after several weeks of conversations, preparation and intense workouts involving the league veteran.

When did Donald retire?

Donald’s retirement came somewhat unexpectedly in March 2024, despite the fact that he still had two years remaining on his contract. That allowed the Rams to retain his playing rights should he eventually decide to return to the NFL.

Why did he retire?

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{{^usCountry}} Donald later explained that he stepped away after realizing he no longer had the desire to maintain the year-round commitment required to perform at an elite level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald later explained that he stepped away after realizing he no longer had the desire to maintain the year-round commitment required to perform at an elite level. {{/usCountry}}

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"I felt like I didn't have the passion to train all year around anymore. I didn't have the passion to think about playing 17 games and all the work that I gotta put into it," he said.

Garrett trade sparked comeback

After spending two years away from football and focusing on his family, Donald gradually became more open to the possibility of returning. The Rams’ decision to acquire Myles Garrett played a major role in that change of heart.

Garrett was one of the few defensive linemen of Donald’s generation who could be considered his equal.

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Together, Donald and Garrett have captured five of the past nine AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, with Garrett winning two of the last three during his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Rams add defensive firepower

Donald’s return gives Los Angeles another elite presence as the team looks to pursue its second Super Bowl championship under head coach Sean McVay.

His comeback also resets the eligibility timeline for what is expected to be an eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

However, the immediate motivation appears to be the opportunity to chase another championship while playing alongside Garrett and a talented group of young defensive linemen, including Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

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The combination could give the Rams one of the league’s most intimidating defensive fronts.

Donald’s historic career

Before stepping away, Donald established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation. He spent his entire 10-year career with the Rams, playing for the franchise in both St. Louis and Los Angeles.

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During that run, Donald won three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl championship.

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With inputs from AP report.