When will Yankees-Braves game start after rain delay? Bronx weather radar and latest updates

The Yankees' scheduled game against the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx on Friday has been delayed because of severe weather in the area.

The Yankees' scheduled game against the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx on Friday has been delayed because of severe weather in the area. (Getty Images via AFP)

New York had been scheduled to begin the contest at 7:05 pm ET, but the team confirmed that the game would not get underway at the planned time.

When will the game start?

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The Yankees announced the delay on X, adding that another update would follow once more information became available.

"Please be advised we do not intend to start tonight’s game on time. Information will be provided as it is received," the team tweeted.

A revised first-pitch time has not yet been announced.

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Bronx weather forecast

{{^usCountry}} Meteorologist Kevin Roth had already anticipated a delay, expressing confidence that the weather would prevent the game from starting as scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorologist Kevin Roth had already anticipated a delay, expressing confidence that the weather would prevent the game from starting as scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

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Roth wrote on X at 5:50 p.m. EDT: “A couple of games that are not gonna start on time: PHI and NYY. Of the two, I think PHI clears quicker, and is less at risk of a PPD.”

The weather outlook for the Bronx showed a high risk of thunderstorms around the scheduled first pitch. According to Weather.com, there was a 93% chance of thunderstorms at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by a 61% chance at 8 p.m.

The threat was expected to ease considerably by 9 p.m., when the chance of thunderstorms dropped to 15%, with mostly cloudy conditions forecast.

Weather halts other games as well

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The weather also disrupted the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the Toronto Blue Jays, with the contest unable to begin at its scheduled 6:40 p.m. ET start time.

Also read| Reds vs Nationals delayed: When will the game start? Weather updates from Nationals Park in DC

Max Fried faces former team

Max Fried is set to face his former team for the first time in his career when he takes the mound tonight.

The 32-year-old southpaw has posted a 4-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, along with 68 strikeouts over 75 innings in 13 starts this season.

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Also read| Mike Krukow retirement: Who could replace the veteran broadcaster in the San Francisco Giants' booth?

Fried spent a significant portion of the campaign on the injured list while recovering from a left elbow bone bruise.