'Where is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s slow start vs 49ers leaves fans asking, 'Is he even playing?'

The Denver Broncos have barely used lead running back JK Dobbins early against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving fans and fantasy managers frustrated.

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dobbins had yet to record a touch early in the game, while Denver's ground game produced just 11 yards on three carries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why is JK Dobbins not getting touches in the game against the 49ers? JK Dobbins has had minimal involvement in the game, with fans noting that he did not record any touches early on as Denver's run game struggled. What are the fantasy implications of JK Dobbins' performance against the 49ers? Dobbins' lack of touches and involvement in the game has left fantasy managers frustrated, as they were counting on him for points but saw him getting zero production. How have fans reacted to JK Dobbins' slow start against the 49ers? Fans took to social media to express their frustration, questioning Dobbins' lack of touches and the overall performance of the Broncos' ground game.

Social media reactions

Fans quickly took to X to question his lack of involvement.

One fan wrote, “After the 1st quarter, Broncos are up 3-0. JK Dobbins has not gotten a touch yet to start this game….”

Another posted, “Broncos only have 4 carries and Dobbins currently has 0.”

A third frustrated fantasy manager said, “So I’m just going to get zeros from Brock Bowers and JK Dobbins."

One more fan expressed, "JK Dobbins has been very underwhelming this year. No real big plays, almost a non factor. I hope that changes."

Another wrote, "JK Dobbins, what's happening?"

Also Read: Micah Parsons injury update: When will Packers star return? Latest on possible November comeback

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Depth Charts

Denver Broncos

Offense

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham {{/usCountry}}

Read More

RB: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. / Troy Franklin / Pat Bryant

TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins

LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart

LG: Ben Powers, Kage Casey

C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski

FB: Adam Prentice

Defense

DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson / Sai’vion Jones

NT: D.J. Jones

DE: Eyioma Uwazurike / Malcolm Roach

LB: Jonah Elliss

ILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

LB: Nik Bonitto

CB: Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss

S: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

NB: Ja’Quan McMillian

Key Broncos Inactives: Dondrea Tillman (OLB), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Dallen Bentley (TE), Kage Casey (OL), Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Special Teams: K Wil Lutz, P Jeremy Crawshaw

Also Read: Rashee Rice injury update: Chiefs WR seen grabbing right hamstring at Raiders game; details emerge

San Francisco 49ers

Offense

QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black

WR: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing / Brandin Cooks

TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell

LT: Trent Williams

LG: Connor Colby

C: Jake Brendel

RG: Dominick Puni

RT: Colton McKivitz

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

Defense

DE: Keion White

DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton

DE: (Nick Bosa out) Ogbo Okoronkwo / others

LB: Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CB: Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir

S: Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle / Malik Mustapha

NB: Upton Stout

Key 49ers Inactives: Nick Bosa (DE), James Thompson Jr. (DT), Ephesians Prysock (CB), Tatum Bethune (LB), Enrique Cruz Jr. (OL), Jordan James (RB), Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)

Special Teams: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman