Who are Jannik Sinner’s parents? Meet Johann and Siglinde Sinner, the couple behind the World No. 1

Jannik Sinner heads into Sunday's Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final against Alexander Zverev as the world's top-ranked player and defending champion. As tennis fans watch him chase another Grand Slam title, many are also curious about the people who helped him reach this stage. The Italian star has often said his success is rooted in the support he received from his parents, Johann and Siglinde Sinner. From his childhood in northern Italy to becoming one of the biggest names in tennis, their influence has remained a constant part of his journey.

How Johann and Siglinde Sinner shapep Jannik Sinner’s early years?

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

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Johann and Siglinde Sinner worked at the Talschlusshütte mountain lodge in Sexten, a town in northern Italy where Jannik grew up. Johann worked as a chef, while Siglinde worked as a waitress. Their jobs often meant long hours, something Sinner noticed from a young age.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after winning the Australian Open in 2024, Sinner explained how their work ethic influenced him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after winning the Australian Open in 2024, Sinner explained how their work ethic influenced him. {{/usCountry}}

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“My parents, they are special, because when I got back from school, my parents were not there. They were working. I think that’s the kind of mentality they gave me. If you want to reach something you have to work and this kind of work ethic you can obviously learn, but most of the time it’s the parents. They give it to you.”

Before tennis became his main focus, Sinner was a talented skier and even won competitions as a child. His parents never forced him to choose one sport over another, allowing him to explore different interests until he found his passion.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon Final: Zverev leads 3-2 after taking first set in tie-break

Jannik Sinner calls Johann and Siglinde Sinner ‘perfect parents’

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One of the biggest moments in Sinner’s life came when he decided to leave home at 14 and move to Bordighera to train at the Piatti Tennis Center. It was a major step for a teenager, and it was equally difficult for his parents. Looking back after his Australian Open victory, Sinner spoke openly about that decision.

“I went away from home when I was 14 years old. So I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to make laundry.”

He then praised his parents for trusting him. “I think for me it was tough, but for my parents to leave their son at 14 years old, it’s also not easy and they never put pressure on me, which for me is maybe the key of why I’m here today.”

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Sinner added: “They are the perfect parents. They are awesome.”

The World No. 1 has repeatedly said that the freedom his parents gave him was one of the greatest gifts of his childhood.

“I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to,” he said after winning the Australian Open, according to Tennis Actu TV.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner drops big Novak Djokovic admission after reaching Wimbledon final

Johann and Siglinde Sinner remain grounded despite Jannik Sinner’s success

Even after their son became one of the biggest stars in tennis, Johann and Siglinde largely kept the same lifestyle. Sinner has often said fame did not change them.

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“My dad is still cooking. He’s still sometimes in the restaurant helping the restaurant a little bit,” Sinner said in 2024. “My mom is at home. She tries to help at my grandpa’s place.”

He added: “They’re not changing anything with me. I’m the normal person who I was when I was a very young kid with a big dream and now I’m just a 22-year-old still with a big dream.”

Johann occasionally joins his son on tour and cooks for the team. During the 2023 Indian Wells tournament, Sinner said having his father around was about much more than food.

As Jannik Sinner battles Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon 2026 final, Johann and Siglinde Sinner remain the same parents who encouraged him to follow his own path. They never pushed him toward tennis, never changed after his rise to stardom, and continue to support him quietly from behind the scenes.