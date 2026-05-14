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Who is Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend? Inside the Fever star’s relationship with Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark, a rising star in the WNBA, is in a relationship with Connor McCaffery, a former college player and coach. They began dating in 2023

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names in the WNBA and the face of the Indiana Fever. While Clark’s skills and performances continue to dominate headlines, fans are also curious about her relationship with her boyfriend.

Caitlin Clark and longtime boyfriend Connor McCaffery have continued supporting each other throughout their basketball careers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Clark has been dating former college basketball player and coach Connor McCaffery. The couple reportedly began dating in 2023 during their time at University of Iowa and later made their relationship public through Instagram posts and social media content.

Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Who is Connor McCaffery?

Connor McCaffery comes from one of college basketball’s most recognized families. He played six seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball under his father and coach Fran McCaffery. Connor was also a multi-talented athlete who played both baseball and basketball.

After his playing career, McCaffery transitioned into coaching. He worked with the Indiana Pacers and later joined the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball as an assistant coach. Recent reports stated that he stepped away from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 basketball season.

Clark and Connor McCaffery have often supported each other publicly throughout their relationship. Connor regularly appeared at Clark’s games during her Iowa and Fever career, while Clark attended Bulldogs basketball events during McCaffery’s coaching stint.

In April 2026, the couple celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship through social media posts. Clark shared photos alongside McCaffery, while he responded with supportive comments.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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