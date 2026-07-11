Who is Jayden Adams’ partner? Meet Aqueelah Adendorf who shared final photo with South Africa star

South African footballer Jayden Adams’ partner Aqueelah Adendorf was among the last people to share a glimpse of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder before his sudden death at the age of 25.

Adams’ death was confirmed after he had recently featured for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Instagram/ Aqueelah Adendorf)

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Adams, who recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had shared a picture with Aqueelah online less than a day before news of his death emerged. His partner also posted a photo of the couple together on Friday, shortly before the announcement of his passing.

The couple had largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, with Adendorf occasionally sharing personal moments and showing support for Adams’ football journey.

Who is Jayden Adams’ partner Aqueelah Adendorf?

Aqueelah Adendorf was the longtime partner of Jayden Adams. While details about her personal life and career remain private, she was known to be a supportive presence throughout the midfielder’s rise in South African football.

Adams, a nine-time South African international, also kept much of his personal life private. However, he occasionally shared moments with Adendorf on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple’s recent posts gained attention after news of Adams’ death sent shockwaves through the football community. Jayden Adams dies at 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple’s recent posts gained attention after news of Adams’ death sent shockwaves through the football community. Jayden Adams dies at 25 {{/usCountry}}

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Adams’ death was confirmed after he had recently featured for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder played in the team’s opening two matches of the tournament.

The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tributes poured in from South African football authorities and sporting figures following the news.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25,” South Africa’s sports minister Gayton McKenzie said.

He added that the country had lost “one of its brightest young talents” and was mourning alongside Adams’ family, teammates and millions of supporters who followed his journey.

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The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) also released a statement mourning the midfielder’s death. “The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,” the organisation said. “Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.”

Adams’ death came weeks after he represented South Africa at the World Cup while dealing with a personal tragedy. His grandmother, Marianna Adams, died one day before the team’s group-stage match against Czechia.