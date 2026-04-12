Kendall Jenner sparks dating buzz with 6 years younger NFL QB; Coachella videos go viral

Kendall Jenner was spotted at Coachella with sister Kylie, and NFL quarterback for Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, sparking rumors about the two. Notably, Kendall is 30 while Williams is 24 and their six-year age difference also became a talking point.

Kendall Jenner was spotted with a NFL player at Coachella sparking dating rumors. (Getty Images via AFP)

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“Caleb Williams is 24 years old. Kendall Jenner is 30 years old. There is a six-year age gap between Williams and Jenner. Caleb and Kendall are both reportedly single and spent time together,” a page offering news on major league football wrote on X. Their video from the event quickly went viral and set tongues wagging.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Kendall is seen in all-white and Williams is next to her. Based on latest reports, both Kendall and Williams are single, and the internet did not take long to speculate whether there was something brewing between the two. Kendall Jenner-Caleb Williams send rumors flying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Kendall is seen in all-white and Williams is next to her. Based on latest reports, both Kendall and Williams are single, and the internet did not take long to speculate whether there was something brewing between the two. Kendall Jenner-Caleb Williams send rumors flying {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person directly asked “Are Caleb Williams and Kendall dating?”. Another quipped “The Jenner curse GG bears fans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person directly asked “Are Caleb Williams and Kendall dating?”. Another quipped “The Jenner curse GG bears fans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Kardashian/Jenner curse is a pop culture myth that alleges that men who date the sisters experience career declines, scandals, and even injuries. Kendall Jenner even leaned into the narrative, making a joke about it during a Fanatics Sportsbook commercial where she bet on football players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kardashian/Jenner curse is a pop culture myth that alleges that men who date the sisters experience career declines, scandals, and even injuries. Kendall Jenner even leaned into the narrative, making a joke about it during a Fanatics Sportsbook commercial where she bet on football players. {{/usCountry}}

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The video sees Jenner say “Kardashian Curse? It's not even my last name.”

Meanwhile, Williams photo at Coachella had another person commenting “I’m rooting for both of them.”

Notably, neither Williams nor Jenner have responded to the rumors or addressed them in any way. Jenner has had an extensive dating history that includes celebrities like Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. She's also been known to date sports personalities including NBA players Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and Jordan Clarkson as per reports.

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Of these, Jenner dated Booker the longest. Her relationship with the Phoenix Suns guard lasted two years before they eventually went their own ways due to busy schedules, back in 2022.

Caleb Williams to Chicago Bears

Williams is coming off a great season with the Bears. He led the team to their first division title since 2018. Williams is now preparing for his third season with the team after being named their Offensive Player of the Year.

He was selected 1st overall during the 2024 NFL draft. Before this, he played college football for the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of Oklahoma.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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