Who is Kevin Singh? Indianapolis man accused of harassing Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham

Authorities in Indiana have arrested a man accused of stalking Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, according to prosecutors. Kevin Singh, an Indianapolis resident, is facing multiple charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to the WNBA player for months. Officials say the case became serious enough that Cunningham feared for her safety and changed parts of her daily routine. The arrest was announced on June 24, a day after Singh was taken into custody, adding to growing concerns about the safety of professional athletes dealing with online harassment.

Sophie Cunningham stalking case: Kevin Singh charged after alleged threats

Kevin Singh faces charges in the Sophie Cunningham stalking case. (Sophie Cunningham/Instagram kevin Singh/Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

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Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Kevin Singh, 48, has been charged with stalking, intimidation, and harassment. Court documents say the alleged behavior began around September 2025 and continued for several months.

Prosecutors claim Singh repeatedly contacted Sophie Cunningham through social media and sent messages that contained threats and inappropriate content. Investigators also allege that he delivered a package to the arena where the Indiana Fever play. The package reportedly contained a T-shirt that had been sprayed with cologne.

According to prosecutors, team security later issued a cease-and-desist letter directing Singh to stop contacting Cunningham. Officials say the contact continued despite that warning. Singh is also accused of threatening a member of the team’s security staff.

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{{^usCountry}} Court records cited by prosecutors state that Cunningham felt frightened by the situation. She reportedly told investigators that she became more cautious in public and often felt the need to watch her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court records cited by prosecutors state that Cunningham felt frightened by the situation. She reportedly told investigators that she became more cautious in public and often felt the need to watch her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

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Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has previously spoken about fan safety concerns

While Sophie Cunningham has not publicly released a new statement following the arrest, she has spoken in the past about uncomfortable interactions with fans. In one earlier incident, she described a fan following her to her car for a photo, saying it crossed personal boundaries.

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The latest case comes at a time when player safety has become a major topic in the WNBA. It is also the second recent stalking case involving an Indiana Fever player. Earlier this year, another man was sentenced to prison in a separate case involving Fever star Caitlin Clark.

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Prosecutor Ryan Mears said online threats should be treated seriously and that athletes deserve protection both on and off the court. As the legal process moves forward, the case has renewed conversations about how teams and law enforcement respond to harassment directed at professional players.