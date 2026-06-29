Who is Michael Zheng? All about the Wimbledon debutant's family, background and tennis career

After battling through three qualifying matches to earn a place in the Wimbledon main draw, 22-year-old Michael Zheng is set for a challenging first-round encounter against British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

A Columbia University graduate, Michael Zheng has now already compiled an impressive list of professional tennis achievements. (Michael Zheng/IG)

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As Zheng prepares for one of the biggest matches of his young career, attention is also turning to the man behind the rising tennis talent. Here's a closer look at the 22-year-old's family background, upbringing, and personal life.

Michael Zheng’s parents

Michael Zheng's rise as one of the most promising young American players on the ATP Challenger Tour is closely tied to his family's inspiring journey to the United States.

His parents, Joe Zheng and Mei Zheng, emigrated from Hubei, China, in search of greater opportunities and the chance to build a better future through the American dream.

Zheng’s parents’ career

After settling in the United States, both Joe and Mei transitioned into careers in the information technology sector. Joe also pursued advanced academic goals, earning a PhD in physics.

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{{^usCountry}} “He decided to go into computers, and my mom too. They came [to the United States] when they were either late 20s or early 30s, so they’ve been in the States for 20 to 30 years now. It’s like the American dream I guess,” Zheng said in an interview with ATPTour.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He decided to go into computers, and my mom too. They came [to the United States] when they were either late 20s or early 30s, so they’ve been in the States for 20 to 30 years now. It’s like the American dream I guess,” Zheng said in an interview with ATPTour.com. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon moving to the US, Michael’s father was introduced to tennis through casual matches with friends and quickly developed a deep passion for the sport.

Years later, that enthusiasm has come full circle as he watches his son pursue his own version of the American dream on the tennis court.

Zheng’s career highlights

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A Columbia University graduate, Zheng has now already compiled an impressive list of achievements across both college and professional tennis.

In 2024, the 22-year-old captured the NCAA singles championship, completing a remarkable turnaround after finishing runner-up at the same event just six months earlier. The triumph also saw him become the first player from an Ivy League school to win the NCAA singles title since 1922.

The New Jersey native has since carried that momentum onto the ATP Challenger circuit, where he has enjoyed a rapid rise. Zheng claimed Challenger titles in Chicago, Columbus, and Tiburon across his last three tournaments.

Latest success

Recently, he also enjoyed a breakthrough moment at the 2026 Australian Open, where the Columbia University senior made an immediate impression in his Grand Slam main-draw debut.

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The rising American progressed to the second round, marking his first match victory at a major tournament and further highlighting his potential on the sport's biggest stage.

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Attention will now shift to how Zheng fares at Wimbledon, with many eager to see whether the rising American can continue his impressive progress on one of tennis' biggest stages.