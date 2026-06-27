'I make drawings with my typewriter': Artist's Wimbledon 2026 artwork amazes internet

An artist has left thousands of people impressed after sharing an unusual tribute to the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Instead of using pencils, paint or digital tools, he created the entire artwork with a typewriter, carefully building every detail one keystroke at a time. An animated Wimbledon artwork created entirely on a typewriter. (Instagram/@jamescookartwork)

The video, shared on Instagram by James Cook Artwork, showcases not just the finished piece but the painstaking process behind it.

A typewriter turns into an artist's tool The clip opens with James Cook sitting at his typewriter, placing a blank sheet into the machine before beginning his work. With every tap of the keys, the stadium gradually comes to life. As the camera zooms in, the intricate details become clear, from the packed stands to the iconic green tennis court.

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One of the standout moments is the scoreboard, which reads "Roger Federer" and "N. Djokovic", paying tribute to two of Wimbledon’s greatest champions. But the artwork does not stop at being a still image. Cook created hundreds of individual typed frames that, when played together, give the illusion of movement. The players appear to rally across the court, turning the artwork into a mesmerising animation made entirely with a typewriter.

The caption read, "I make drawings with my typewriter. Here's my artwork celebrating the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. As a lifelong admirer, I wanted to create a drawing that also combined art and animation. I have individually hand-typed hundreds of frames, bringing the artwork to life frame by frame. It's my most complicated project to date, and I enjoyed every second typing it."

Check out the full video below: