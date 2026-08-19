Who is Nneka Ogwumike? Los Angeles Sparks forward announces retirement after 15 WNBA season

Nneka Ogwumike, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, has declared her retirement from the WNBA, effective at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike has announced her retirement, effective after the 2026 season. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

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As a WNBA champion, league MVP, All-Star, and president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Ogwumike made this announcement regarding her career conclusion during an exclusive interview with Boardroom Talks.

Who is Nneka Ogwumike? A look at her career

In 2026, Ogwumike established the Sparks' all-time scoring record, earned her 11th selection to the WNBA All-Star Game — equaling Diana Taurasi for the second-highest number of selections in league history — and went on to score 11 points, surpassing Maya Moore as the all-time leading scorer in All-Star games, as per USA Today.

Additionally, she played a pivotal role in assisting the WNBA and its players' union in negotiating a historic collective bargaining agreement that secured million-dollar contracts for players for the first time in the league's history.

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“I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away," Ogwumike stated. "For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it."

Ogwumike, who was the top overall selection in the 2012 WNBA Draft, was honored as the Rookie of the Year. She achieved the WNBA MVP award and played a pivotal role in winning a championship with the Sparks in 2016. In addition to her All-Star nominations, Ogwumike boasts eight All-WNBA selections and seven All-Defensive team recognitions. Additionally, she was acknowledged as one of the 25 greatest players in league history during the WNBA's 25th anniversary celebration in 2021.

What's next for Nneka Ogwumike

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As she readies herself to exit the Sparks, where she has dedicated 13 of her 15 WNBA seasons, Ogwumike is the franchise leader in scoring, field goals made, steals, and double-doubles.

In addition to her accomplishments on the court, Ogwumike has been the president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association since 2016. She was instrumental in negotiating two collective bargaining agreements, which secured the most significant salary increase for players in the league's history, along with improved benefits, player protections, and resources.

“Playing in the W for 15 seasons has given me far more than I ever imagined. I’ve been challenged as a competitor, shaped as a leader, and exposed to unforgettable people and experiences," Ogwumike said. "I can stand proudly as the player I’ve become, and even more proud of the woman I am becoming."

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