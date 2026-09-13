Who is Noah Fifita's girlfriend? Everything to know about the Wildcats QB's childhood love story and relationship

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita has established himself as one of the most important players in the program's recent history.

Noah Fifita is officially engaged to his longtime partner, Faith Webb. (Instagram @faith_webb)

The record-setting senior has also become a rare example of loyalty in modern college football, choosing to remain with Arizona throughout his five-year career despite the growing influence of the transfer portal.

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While Fifita continues to make his mark on the field, he also has strong support in his personal life from his fiancée, Faith Webb.

Who is Noah Fifita's girlfriend?

Arizona's star quarterback is officially engaged to his longtime partner, Faith Webb.

Fifita recently got engaged

The couple got engaged in early August 2026, shortly before Fifita began his final training camp with the Wildcats in Tucson.

Their relationship has drawn attention not only because of the recent engagement but also because of their remarkably long history together.

Their relationship dates back to childhood

Unlike many couples who meet later in life or during college, Fifita and Webb have known each other since early childhood and essentially grew up together.

During an emotional speech as part of his proposal, Fifita revealed that Webb was his "first love" and his very first crush when he was just three years old.

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Their bond eventually developed from a childhood friendship into a long-term relationship, with the couple building their connection around shared family values and faith.

Faith Webb supports Fifita off the field

Webb has also played an important role in Fifita's life beyond their relationship. She helps with the day-to-day operations of his First Down Faith Foundation, which organizes football drills, faith devotionals and community outreach programs for young people in the Tucson area.

Fifita has publicly spoken about the support Webb provides away from football, saying that she has "held it down" for him while he focuses on leading Arizona on the field.

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He has also praised her character and the relationship she shares with his family, including his younger brother Dash and his sisters.

Engagement video went viral

The couple's engagement quickly gained attention across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, after a video of the proposal began circulating online.

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The proposal took place at sunset in an open field and captured an emotional moment between the longtime couple. During the proposal, Fifita described their relationship as "a testament to God’s greater story".