Who is Sam Burns' wife Caroline Burns? All about their family and children

Sam Burns’ strong run at the 2026 US Open has brought him close to winning the tour. The five-time PGA Tour winner is currently attempting to overturn a significant lead held by Wyndham Clark in the upcoming finals.

Sam Burns' wife, Caroline Burns, has remained a familiar presence during key moments of the PGA Tour star’s career.REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

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Sam's wife, Caroline Burns, has remained a familiar presence during key moments of the PGA Tour star’s career.

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Who is Caroline Burns?

Caroline Burns, whose maiden name is Caroline Campbell, grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, the same hometown as Sam Burns.

Caroline studied marketing at Louisiana State University, where Sam also played college golf before turning professional in 2017. The Sun reported that she later earned a master’s degree in counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary in 2020.

Caroline, according to her LinkedIn page, earned expertise while in college through internships and roles, including marketing and sales positions.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: McIlroy embraces first-tee nerves in brilliant start to his title defence Childhood friends who built a family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: McIlroy embraces first-tee nerves in brilliant start to his title defence Childhood friends who built a family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sam has often spoken warmly about family life during the tournament weeks. Media coverage around the Masters and US Open repeatedly highlighted Caroline and the couple’s son, Bear, as central figures in Burns’ off-course life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sam has often spoken warmly about family life during the tournament weeks. Media coverage around the Masters and US Open repeatedly highlighted Caroline and the couple’s son, Bear, as central figures in Burns’ off-course life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The Sun, the couple met as children at church when they were about five years old. Their friendship later turned into a relationship, and after dating for four years, Sam proposed in April 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Sun, the couple met as children at church when they were about five years old. Their friendship later turned into a relationship, and after dating for four years, Sam proposed in April 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I was his first Valentine when we were five years old," Caroline said to WJCL. “We’ve really known each other forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was his first Valentine when we were five years old," Caroline said to WJCL. “We’ve really known each other forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sam announced their wedding on social media in late 2019, and Caroline has since appeared alongside him at several PGA Tour celebrations, including trophy presentations and family events during Masters week. The couple married on December 14, 2019.

The couple welcomed Bear in April 2024. Since then, the family has participated in events together, such as the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2025 and 2026. Reports published during the 2026 season also said Sam and Caroline are expecting their second child in July 2026.

Burns has spoken about how fatherhood changed his perspective during major weeks. During the 2025 US Open, he described spending time with friends and their children away from the course and said family life had brought a different kind of balance.

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During a 2025 interview, Sam said, “There's nothing better for me getting home after a long day and seeing Bear and Caroline and getting to hang out with them and just, I enjoy it so much, and to have a chance to win on Father's Day would be really cool.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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