Who is Terrell Williams? 5 Things to know about late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle burglary case; key details

Iredell County deputies have announced charges against a suspect in connection with the burglary of the Mooresville home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, according to the New York Post.

Who is Terrell Williams?

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Terrell Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with three felony counts of second-degree burglary.

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Authorities have charged 44-year-old Terrell Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with three felony counts of second-degree burglary.

What did Terrell Williams do?

Investigators say the break-in occurred on Jan. 7, roughly three weeks after Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash.

According to investigators, the burglary involved the theft of about $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia and two handguns. Detectives also recovered a radio-frequency detector that they believe Williams used to identify security cameras inside the property.

Suspect linked to multiple burglaries

The sheriff’s office said Williams allegedly targeted Biffle’s residence after learning about the fatal crash.

Investigators reportedly connected him to the case in July after Cobb County police arrested him and discovered items believed to have been taken from Biffle’s home.

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Williams is also suspected of being involved in another burglary in North Carolina that allegedly occurred while a law enforcement officer was hospitalized.

Sheriff details Wiiliam’s method

“He used headlines, social media posts, different things to find out when people were and were not home, and he executed his plan in that capacity,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Biffle, his wife and their two children, along with three other people, were killed in the Dec. 18 plane crash. The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the incident.

Investigators uncover financial fraud

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Investigators have also uncovered alleged attempts to access financial accounts belonging to the Biffle family.

Bank, Venmo and PayPal accounts were reportedly accessed using personal information, while phone numbers and email addresses were allegedly changed to gain control of the accounts.

According to an affidavit supporting a search warrant, money was subsequently transferred to accounts that did not belong to the family and used to make purchases.

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Authorities also found that at least one fraudulent check connected to Biffle’s business interests had been cashed, while additional attempts were allegedly made to access other accounts.

Investigators said the financial activity stretched across several states.