Why are A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young not playing today vs Liberty? Reasons explained

The Las Vegas Aces will face the New York Liberty on Sunday without three of their biggest stars. A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are all listed as out with a rest designation on the team’s official injury report. The decision comes after Las Vegas played the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, giving the Aces less than a day before their next game in New York. The absence of the trio is a major change for Las Vegas, which has relied heavily on them throughout the season. The Liberty will now face an Aces team without its three leading stars.

A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young listed out for Aces

Why are A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young not playing today? (Photo by Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to the official WNBA injury report, Wilson, Gray and Young are all listed as Out (rest) for Sunday’s game against New York. There is no injury listed for any of the three players.

That means their absence is not being reported as the result of a new physical problem. Instead, the Aces are giving their key players a break after a demanding stretch.

The timing is also important because Las Vegas is coming off Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx. The Aces now have to play again on Sunday, with the matchup taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilson has been one of the Aces’ biggest contributors, while Gray has handled a major role in the backcourt and Young has been another important part of the team’s core. Losing all three at once leaves Las Vegas without a large part of its usual rotation.

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The simple reason is rest. Wilson, Gray and Young are not listed as unavailable because of separate injuries. All three carry the same rest designation.

The decision also gives Las Vegas a chance to manage its stars during a busy part of the schedule. The Aces had to move on from Saturday’s game and prepare for another tough opponent on Sunday.

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This is also the first time this season that Las Vegas has had to play without Wilson, Gray and Young together, making the lineup change especially important.

The Aces will therefore have to get more from the rest of their roster. NaLyssa Smith and Jewell Loyd are among the players expected to take on bigger responsibilities with the three stars unavailable.

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Aces vs Liberty injury report: who else is out?

The Aces have one more player listed with an injury, but rookie Justine Pissott is available despite dealing with a right leg issue.

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For the Liberty, Satou Sabally is out under concussion protocol, while Leonie Fiebich is out with a left foot injury, according to the injury report.

The Aces-Liberty game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York. With Wilson, Gray and Young all resting, Las Vegas will need its supporting players to handle much bigger roles against a New York team entering the matchup on a three-game winning streak.