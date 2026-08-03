Why are Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams not playing tonight? Valkyries vs. Tempo injury report

Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams are among the biggest names missing from Monday's WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Toronto Tempo. Mabrey has been ruled out with a neck injury, while Williams will also miss the game as she continues her reconditioning program after recovering from a back injury.

Why are Marina Mabrey and Gabby Williams not playing tonight? (Marina Mabrey /Instagram and Gabby Williams/Instagram)

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Their absences leave both teams without key contributors heading into an important regular-season matchup. The Valkyries enter the contest with a 19-9 record, while the Tempo are 10-18 and trying to end a difficult stretch despite several important players remaining unavailable.

Why is Marina Mabrey not playing for the Toronto Tempo against the Golden State Valkyries?

Marina Mabrey has been ruled out because of a neck injury. It will be her first missed game since June 27 and comes at a tough time for Toronto. Mabrey has been the team's leading scorer and one of the league's best three-point shooters this season, averaging 21.2 points per game.

Without her, Toronto will have to change its approach on offense. The team is already missing Brittney Sykes, who remains out with a left foot plantar fascia injury, and forward Aneesah Morrow, who is still going through reconditioning after joining the team in a trade from the Connecticut Sun.

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{{^usCountry}} Isabelle Harrison is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue, adding another question mark for Toronto before tip-off. Why is Gabby Williams not playing for the Golden State Valkyries tonight? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isabelle Harrison is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue, adding another question mark for Toronto before tip-off. Why is Gabby Williams not playing for the Golden State Valkyries tonight? {{/usCountry}}

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Gabby Williams has also been ruled out as she continues reconditioning and conditioning work before returning to game action. She has been recovering from a hard back contusion she suffered on July 8 against the Tempo.

The Valkyries are taking a careful approach with her return instead of rushing her back. Even without Williams, Golden State remains in a strong position in the standings with a 19-9 record.

The team's only other player on the injury report is Iliana Rupert, who remains out for the rest of the 2026 season because of pregnancy.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Toronto Tempo injury report and game impact

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Toronto will have to replace a large part of its scoring with Mabrey unavailable. Her absence, along with injuries to Sykes and Morrow, leaves the Tempo short on experienced backcourt options and could force a bigger role for the team's frontcourt players.

Golden State, meanwhile, will look to rely on its defense and depth while waiting for Williams to complete her recovery. Janelle Salaün is expected to take on added responsibility as the Valkyries try to strengthen their position near the top of the standings.

The regular-season game tips off at 6:00 a.m. IST on Monday, August 3. Fans can watch the matchup on WNBA League Pass, with local coverage also available through CBS Sports.