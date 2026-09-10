Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener

The NFL season gets underway Wednesday, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots in the season opener at Lumen Field.

Seahawks will be without starting safety Ty Okada for their season opener. (AP Photo)

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While both teams will be eager to begin the new campaign with a victory, the Seahawks are dealing with concerns over the availability of several players heading into the matchup.

Is Ty Okada available?

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting safety Ty Okada for their season opener against the New England Patriots after a hamstring injury kept him sidelined throughout the week.

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{{^usCountry}} The 27-year-old was the only Seattle player who did not participate in Sunday's practice, officially ruling him out for the opening game. Why isn't Zach Charbonnet playing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 27-year-old was the only Seattle player who did not participate in Sunday's practice, officially ruling him out for the opening game. Why isn't Zach Charbonnet playing? {{/usCountry}}

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Zach Charbonnet will not be available for the Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The running back was placed on the reserve physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the start of the regular season.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during Seattle's divisional-round playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers in January 2026. He underwent surgery and has remained sidelined throughout the offseason as he continues his recovery.

By starting the season on the reserve PUP list, Charbonnet will be required to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 NFL campaign before becoming eligible to return once medically cleared.

Nick Emmanwori's status remains uncertain

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The Seahawks could also be short-handed in the secondary with versatile defensive back Nick Emmanwori listed as questionable. He is continuing his recovery from an ankle procedure he underwent before training camp.

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Emmanwori was limited during practice this week, though head coach Mike Macdonald offered an encouraging update on his progress.

"Nick had his most work in the last couple of days," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. “(He) looks great,” he added.

Tory Horton also listed as questionable

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Second-year wide receiver Tory Horton is another Seattle player whose availability remains uncertain. He was limited in practice throughout the week because of a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for the opener.

Macdonald has indicated that Horton's injury is not expected to become a long-term concern. However, his potential absence could leave Seattle's receiving group thin, with only five wide receivers currently on the active roster.

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Okada's absence, combined with Emmanwori's uncertain status, leaves veteran Julian Love as Seattle's only fully healthy safety on the 53-man roster.

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The Seahawks could turn to their practice squad, or what the team calls its ready squad, to add depth for the game. Seattle has four safeties available there: Rodney Thomas II, AJ Finley, D'Anthony Bell and Maxen Hook.

Patriots also dealing with injuries

The Patriots will also be without two players for the matchup. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while backup center Ben Brown will miss the game because of a knee issue.