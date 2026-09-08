Is LSU getting banned from the SEC? Here's what we know about the conference's amended lawsuit and league rules
A Louisiana court recently allowed LSU to recruit former NFL players Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright after they were released by their respective teams.
Louisiana State University (LSU) has found itself at the center of a growing controversy after recruiting former NFL players who were previously released by their respective teams for the current season.
The latest development emerged Tuesday, with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) reportedly taking legal action that could potentially allow it to expel LSU from the conference.
SEC's amended lawsuit seeks LSU explusion
The SEC had already challenged the return of former NFL players to college football and has now filed an amendment to its federal lawsuit against LSU seeking the authority to remove the Tigers from the league, according to ESPN.
Yahoo Sports reporter Rose Dellenger shared additional details about the development, reporting that the SEC has scheduled a meeting for Thursday to consider LSU's status within the conference.
"SEC has scheduled a meeting Thursday to "decide whether to terminate Louisiana State University (“LSU”) as an SEC member institution pursuant to Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaw."" Dellenger tweeted on X.
SEC membership expulsion voting rules
Under SEC rules, ending a school's conference membership requires approval from at least two-thirds of all university presidents.
The SEC's lawsuit lists LSU along with head coach Lane Kiffin, university President Wade Rouse, and Athletics Director Verge Ausberry as defendants.
The league expanded its complaint by naming Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill as an additional defendant.
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Following LSU's dominant 51-10 victory over Clemson, Kiffin also suggested the margin could have been even wider had the former professional players been available.
According to the amended complaint, his postgame remarks further reiterated his opposition to the SEC's Professionalism Rules.
Will LSU get kicked out?
While the SEC is not expected to actually pursue LSU's expulsion, the latest filing underscores how seriously the conference views the dispute as it seeks to establish its legal authority to enforce its own rules.
The legal dispute intensified after a Louisiana court cleared LSU to recruit former NFL players, including Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright, following their recent releases from NFL teams.
The ruling created a major standoff between LSU and the conference, whose Professionalism Rules prohibit former professional athletes from returning to compete at the college level.
LSU left former pros off roster vs Clemson
The Tigers had until Friday's deadline to decide whether to officially add the two players to their roster but chose not to make the move at that time. LSU still technically retains the option to add both players, who are currently enrolled at the university.
Also read | Why did Lane Kiffin not roster ex-NFL players for LSU against Clemson? Here's what happened and who they are
The team then took the field against Clemson on Saturday night in Baton Rouge without either player on its roster, seemingly looking to ease the tension surrounding the ongoing controversy.
Kiffin stands by recruiting decision
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has defended his decision to pursue former NFL players, arguing that other programs would have signed them if LSU had not.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More