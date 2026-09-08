Is LSU getting banned from the SEC? Here's what we know about the conference's amended lawsuit and league rules

The SEC had already challenged the return of former NFL players to college football and has now filed an amendment to its federal lawsuit against LSU seeking the authority to remove the Tigers from the league, according to ESPN.

The latest development emerged Tuesday, with the Southeastern Conference (SEC) reportedly taking legal action that could potentially allow it to expel LSU from the conference.

Louisiana State University (LSU) has found itself at the center of a growing controversy after recruiting former NFL players who were previously released by their respective teams for the current season.

Yahoo Sports reporter Rose Dellenger shared additional details about the development, reporting that the SEC has scheduled a meeting for Thursday to consider LSU's status within the conference.

"SEC has scheduled a meeting Thursday to "decide whether to terminate Louisiana State University (“LSU”) as an SEC member institution pursuant to Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaw."" Dellenger tweeted on X.

SEC membership expulsion voting rules Under SEC rules, ending a school's conference membership requires approval from at least two-thirds of all university presidents.

The SEC's lawsuit lists LSU along with head coach Lane Kiffin, university President Wade Rouse, and Athletics Director Verge Ausberry as defendants.

The league expanded its complaint by naming Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill as an additional defendant.

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Following LSU's dominant 51-10 victory over Clemson, Kiffin also suggested the margin could have been even wider had the former professional players been available.

According to the amended complaint, his postgame remarks further reiterated his opposition to the SEC's Professionalism Rules.

Will LSU get kicked out? While the SEC is not expected to actually pursue LSU's expulsion, the latest filing underscores how seriously the conference views the dispute as it seeks to establish its legal authority to enforce its own rules.

The legal dispute intensified after a Louisiana court cleared LSU to recruit former NFL players, including Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright, following their recent releases from NFL teams.

The ruling created a major standoff between LSU and the conference, whose Professionalism Rules prohibit former professional athletes from returning to compete at the college level.

LSU left former pros off roster vs Clemson The Tigers had until Friday's deadline to decide whether to officially add the two players to their roster but chose not to make the move at that time. LSU still technically retains the option to add both players, who are currently enrolled at the university.

Also read | Why did Lane Kiffin not roster ex-NFL players for LSU against Clemson? Here's what happened and who they are

The team then took the field against Clemson on Saturday night in Baton Rouge without either player on its roster, seemingly looking to ease the tension surrounding the ongoing controversy.