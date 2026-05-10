Why Bryce Harper was removed from Phillies vs Rockies today. Unfortunate injury update

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a major blow early in their Saturday game against the Colorado Rockies. Bryce Harper, who had entered the game in brilliant form after recording two hits and two walks in the previous game, was forced to leave during the opening inning at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the dugout before a game against the Athletics (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Bryce Harper left Phillies vs Rockies today It was later revealed that Harper was removed after he suffered a migraine. This comes as Phillies are hosting Colorado in the second game of the series after dropping Friday’s opener 9-7.

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Philadelphia made the decision to pull Harper almost immediately after the game began. Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation reported: “Bryce Harper was removed from the game with a migraine, Phillies said.” Felix Reyes later entered the game as Harper’s replacement.

Charlotte Varnes also posted: “Bryce Harper was removed from the game with a migraine. Felix Reyes is pinch-hitting for him in the first.”

Harper’s strong 2026 season Before Saturday’s early exit, Harper had been one of Philadelphia’s top contributors this season. Across 39 games, the former MVP was batting .282 with 40 hits, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 runs scored and two stolen bases.

Several fans reacted to Harper's exit. “There have been more migraine related issues for the Phillies this season than I can remember. Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and now Bryce Harper,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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“Bryce Harper has left the game with a migraine. He is the 3rd Phillie to be scratched for a migraine this year,” another one added.

“What’s going on in the Phillies clubhouse that Harper is the third player to not start a game due to a migraine? What’s triggering all the guys?!” a third fan tweeted.