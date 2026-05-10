Caitlin Clarks's 3-word NSFW reaction to Aziaha James during Fever vs Wings: ‘Flopping all day…’

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever may have opened the season with a disappointing loss, but the game still produced one of the night’s most talked-about moments after the 24-year-old appeared to deliver an NSFW message to Aziaha James during a heated sequence. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball upcourt against the Nigeria National Team (Getty Images via AFP)

The Fever fell 107-104 to the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday as Dallas spoiled Indiana’s season opener behind strong performances from Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers and Odyssey Sims.

Clark’s courtside exchange catches attention A moment involving Clark and James quickly exploded. Lip readers on social media claimed the Fever star had an explicit response following a foul call. At one point during the game, the Wings star drew an offensive foul on Clark in the paint. Shortly after the whistle, cameras appeared to catch Clark reacting toward the Wings guard.

“Flopping all f***king day,” Clark playfully told James after the contact.

The moment immediately sparked reactions on social media, with fans debating whether James had exaggerated the contact to draw the call.