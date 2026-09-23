Why did Deion Sanders dismiss players after Northwestern loss? Colorado coach explains reasoning behind roster changes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a major decision following his team’s 41-7 loss to Northwestern, confirming that several players are no longer part of the program.

Why did Sanders dismiss players?

Deion Sanders did not reveal the identities of the players dismissed from the team. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dismissals came just days after Colorado suffered its first defeat of the season, but Sanders made it clear that the players’ removal was not based solely on what happened during the loss.

Sanders did not reveal the identities of the players dismissed from the team when he addressed the situation Tuesday.

Instead, he pointed to repeated behavior that he believed was harmful to the program and emphasized that the issue had developed over time.

“It’s never one thing,” Sanders said.

Sanders pinpoints the problem within team

The Colorado coach explained that he has adopted a stricter approach to accountability this season, particularly when players put their individual interests ahead of the team.

“Those guys will tell you: I’m the most loving, giving and forgiving man you can ever meet. But when you start being conduct detrimental to the team that will set us back in things that you’re doing — you don’t care about the team. You care about you. I have a problem with that," he explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The 59-year-old coach also looked back at last season, when he felt he did not act firmly enough when similar issues began to surface. Colorado eventually finished the campaign 3-9, and the coach said he does not want to repeat that experience.

“A year ago, I didn’t put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit. Then, it imploded. I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that anymore,” Sanders added.

Unhappy with players’ reaction

The decision came shortly after Sanders publicly expressed his frustration over footage showing some Colorado players laughing following the heavy loss at Northwestern.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deion Sanders' remarks suggest the dismissals were connected to what he described as recurring conduct detrimental to the team.

The Buff’s coach said he addressed the behavior with the team after the game and indicated that he intended to take a stronger stance on accountability. His comments Tuesday reinforced that he viewed the reaction to the defeat as part of a larger concern rather than an isolated incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Jaxson Dart injury video shows Giants QB’s painful knee collision as season-ending fears grow

The coach’s remarks suggest the dismissals were connected to what he described as recurring conduct detrimental to the team.

With inputs from AP report.