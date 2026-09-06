Why did Lane Kiffin not roster ex-NFL players for LSU against Clemson? Here's what happened and who they are

LSU will open its 2026 NCAA college football campaign under head coach Lane Kiffin on Saturday night when the Tigers welcome Clemson to Baton Rouge.

Lane Kiffin said he had to consider the broader interests of the program. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via)

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However, a major talking point ahead of the matchup has been Kiffin’s decision to leave two former NFL players off LSU’s roster for the Clemson game.

Who are the players left off the roster?

LSU has opted not to include tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris on its roster for the season opener, despite a recent Louisiana court ruling that cleared the way for the pair to return to college football.

Why did Lane Kiffin leave them off?

Kiffin addressed the decision while appearing on ESPN's College GameDay, acknowledging that leaving Wright and Harris off the roster was not an easy call.

The LSU coach said he had to consider the broader interests of the program because of the uncertainty surrounding the legal and regulatory situation involving the two players.

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{{^usCountry}} “These kids have an opportunity to play just like all the other kids around the country that are winning court cases and being put on rosters, but at the same time I'm the head coach of LSU and I had to make a decision that is for the big picture of the LSU and LSU football program.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These kids have an opportunity to play just like all the other kids around the country that are winning court cases and being put on rosters, but at the same time I'm the head coach of LSU and I had to make a decision that is for the big picture of the LSU and LSU football program.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kiffin added that the potential consequences of putting the players on the roster remained unclear, leading him to make what he described as the decision in the team's best interest.

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“With the uncertainties of what potentially could have come by adding them to the roster and we couldn't get exact reasons or exactly what that would mean if we added them, so with that made the decision which is in the best interest of the team,” the 51-year-old coach said.

Clemson raised contractual concerns

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LSU's decision came after Clemson reportedly warned the Tigers that using Wright or Harris in Saturday night's game could potentially violate the agreement between the two schools.

The warning came amid a wider dispute involving LSU, the NCAA and the SEC over whether athletes who have previously signed professional contracts can return to college football.

The SEC has opposed the return of former professional athletes to college rosters and has pursued legal action in an attempt to enforce its position. The dispute has placed LSU in the middle of an escalating eligibility battle as the 2026 season begins.

What happened with Wright and Harris?

Wright and Harris are among a larger group of former college athletes challenging the eligibility rules. A Louisiana judge recently granted a preliminary injunction that opened the door for them to return to college football.

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Also read | NCAA eligibility: Division I Board maintains stance despite legal fight over new rules

Both players are enrolled at LSU, meaning the Tigers could potentially add them to the roster later in the season.

LSU submitted a roster with 103 players, leaving two spots available. Wright had also been practicing with the team before the season opener.

Kiffin has indicated that he would like to use the players if the surrounding legal situation becomes clearer.