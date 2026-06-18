LSU coach Lane Kiffin reveals reason behind rapper Toosii’s exit after just 3 months; ‘he signed with…’

When rapper Toosii was first announced as part of the LSU program, it came as a surprise to many fans, college football followers, and rap fans alike. He was set to join the team as a wide receiver under new head coach Lane Kiffin earlier this year. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin reveals the reason behind Rapper Toosii's exit following short stint. (L - LSU Football/X ; R - Toosii/X)

Born as Nau’Jour Lazier Grainger, the rapper would have been 26 years old at the start of his first college football season later this year. However, that plan remained unrealized as he is no longer part of Louisiana State University’s football program.

The recording artist has left the team after spending less than three months taking part in spring practice sessions and organized team activities.

Toosii exit driven by off-field issues Head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the roster exit on the “In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu” podcast, where he spoke positively about the rapper’s character but noted that certain off-field commitments became the deciding factor.

He also pointed to Grainger’s promotional deal with a sports gambling company, which, given the NCAA’s strict stance on student-athlete gambling compliance, raised concerns within the program.

“He [Toosii] signed with, like, one of the, I don't know what they're called, the gambling company things where you do the commercials for them and stuff,” said Kiffin.

The LSU coach also noted that he was impressed by the rapper’s influence on the team during his time there, particularly his strong work ethic.

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He emphasized that his decision to bring Grainger into the LSU football program was never meant as a publicity stunt.

Toosii’s past and social media presence Grainger, better known by his stage name Toosii, first built a following through viral TikTok trends before landing a record deal in 2019.

He built a massive online presence, with over four million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, making him a highly viral figure in the digital music space.

His breakout hit “Favorite Song” went on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earn double-platinum certification. He had 350 million views on that 2023 hit.

Born and raised in Syracuse before his family relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, he began making music under the name Toosii at just 16 while also playing high school football.

During that time, he featured as a slotback and wide receiver at Rolesville High School, balancing both sports and his growing interest in music.

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He is now stepping away from college football commitments to refocus on his music career, prioritizing studio work and upcoming tour dates over playing wide receiver in Baton Rouge.