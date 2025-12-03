Lane Kiffin lied in farewell statement? 3 Ole Miss players make shocking claim about former coach

Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Getty Images via AFP) Three Ole Miss players took to social media to allege that what Lane Kiffin said in his farewell statement before the move to LSU was not completely true. Lane Kiffin might have moved on from his coaching job at Ole Miss to LSU, but the saga around his transfer continues. Three Rebels players have taken to social media to allege that their former coach was not completely forthcoming in the farewell statement.

One of them, Brycen Sanders, picked out a specific portion – “Despite the team asking me to keep coaching” – and said that according to him everyone in the room would disagree. “'Despite the team asking me to keep coaching'. I think everyone that was in that room would disagree,” he wrote, sharing a copy of Kiffin's statement.

Paris Wilkins shared his post and wrote in agreement, “Fax this was not said from anyone.” Meanwhile, Suntarine Perkins was more blunt and stated “That was not the message you said in the meeting room. Everybody that was in there can vouch on this.”

Who are Brycen Sanders, Paris Wilkins, and Suntarine Perkins?

Brycen Sanders is in his sophomore year and is the offensive line player for Ole Miss. He's also on the Rebels’ leadership council.

Paris ‘PJ’ Wilkins was the fellow offensive line player who agreed. He arrived at Ole Miss in January and participated in the spring drills. Prior to that he was at Charlotte. Wilkins's uncles are NBA stars Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks and Gerald Wilkins of Orlando Magic.

Suntarine Perkins is the team linebacker and among the best defensive players on the team. He's had 64 tackles and two sacks this season. He was on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll in spring 2025.

Kiffin had alleged that while the players wanted him to stay on, it was athletic director Keith Carter who blocked it. Sanders and other players reportedly met Carter on Sunday after which he held a team meeting, later in the day, to announce that Pete Golding would be the new team coach. Kiffin has said he was asked not to attend the meeting. He will next come face to face with his old team when LSU face Ole Miss at Oxford in 2026.