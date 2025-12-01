Lane Kiffin Ole Miss saga: Why Keith Carter is mentioned in LSU coach's last message to fans

Marty Smith of the SEC Network interviews head coach Lane Kiffin (Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin has decided to join LSU after six seasons at Ole Miss. The 50-year-old on Sunday issued a statement for fans. Lane Kiffin has decided to join LSU after six seasons at Ole Miss. The 50-year-old on Sunday issued a statement for fans, saying the Egg Bowl was his last game in Oxford. He, however, called out AD Keith Carter.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said.

The former Ole Miss coach added that he wanted to coach the team through the playoffs. But he will not be able to, courtesy of Athletic Director Keith Carter.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern. My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

In his final message to Ole Miss fans, Kiffin thanked them for six years.

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

Pete Goulding gets promotion

Meanwhile, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding will replace Lane Kiffin as the team's permanent head coach, The Athletic reported on Sunday, citing sources. The 41-year-old is in his third season on Ole Miss' staff. He was Alabama's defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022.