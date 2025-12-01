Ole Miss' cryptic reaction to Lane Kiffin's allegations after LSU move

Pete Golding takes over as head coach of Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin's departure.(X/@EverythingRebs) Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss exit was messy, with him saying that he wanted to finish out the season before heading to LSU but Keith Carter wouldn't allow it. Ole Miss football posted a cryptic reaction after Pete Golding took over as head coach from Lane Kiffin. The 50-year-old's exit from Ole Miss was messy with Kiffin saying that he wanted to finish out the season but Keith Carter wouldn't allow it.

Now, with the former defensive coordinator stepping up to the head coach's mantle, Ole Miss has issued a reaction in the wake of the saga. On their X profile, they commented with the emoticon of a shark.

The shark is a tip of the hat to Golding's own way of letting fans know about good news from the transfer portal that'd bolster the team. In 2023, On3 had reported that the shark buzz had taken over Rebels fans who'd frantically refresh social media to see if Golding had an alert out.

At the time, Golding had laughingly remarked “Once you’ve been at (Alabama) nothing’s surprising. They’re called fans for a reason. They’re fanatic. I think it’s awesome. They’re excited and continue to build on that. But with that comes expectation.”

Now, with him taking on the head coach's role, Ole Miss decided to welcome Golding in the same way – announcing the good news with a shark emoticon.

Pete Golding track record

While this is Golding's first head coaching gig, he's had extensive experience as a defensive coordinator. Prior to Ole Miss, he was at Alabama. Before that he had stints at University of Texas at San Antonio, Southeastern Louisiana, Delta State, and Tusculum.

Reactions to Ole Miss announcement

Rebels fans showed an outpouring of support for Golding on the Ole Miss post. “We won... enjoy that locker you just got stuffed in Lane,” a person wrote, slamming Kiffin, who reportedly tried to get other coaching staff to leave with him.

Another remarked “HE’S DONE MIRACLES ON ME.” A third commented, “We ride,” and followed it with a shark emoticon.