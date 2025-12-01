Lane Kiffin saga is over; Pete Golding to get Ole Miss promotion amid Joe Judge rumors

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Citadel Bulldogs (Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin has picked LSU. The 50-year-old is reportedly completing formalities at Ole Miss before moving to Baton Rouge for his new assignment Lane Kiffin has picked LSU after a days-long saga. The 50-year-old is reportedly completing formalities at Ole Miss before moving to Baton Rouge for his new assignment. An official announcement has not been made yet. However, the Rebels have already started planning. DC Pete Golding is expected to receive a massive promotion after Kiffin leaves.

Lane Kiffin saga

Kiffin is expected to accept the LSU job today, The Athletic reported, citing sources. Ole Miss is set to hold a press conference and announce the decision. LSU has reportedly offered Kiffin a seven-year contract worth close to $100 million.

Pete Golding, Joe Judge in the run

It was reported on Sunday that Kiffin was trying to recruit members of his current staff to follow him to Baton Rouge. But not everyone is biting.

Even as several assistants weigh their options, defensive coordinator Pete Golding has made his decision. According to CBS Sports insiders Matt Zenitz and John Talty, Golding isn’t planning on joining Kiffin at LSU.

“Amidst speculation of which staff could follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, multiple sources have told @mzenitz and me for @CBSSports Ole Miss DC Pete Golding is not expected to be one of them. Golding has been at Ole Miss since 2023 and is highly-regarded as a DC in CFB circles,” Talty reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Golding’s refusal to jump ship is significant, especially after being floated early in the month as one of two potential interim replacements should Kiffin walk.

“If necessary, defensive coordinator Pete Golding or quarterbacks coach Joe Judge are the most likely interim head coaches, according to industry sources. Judge spent two years as the New York Giants coach (and, coincidentally, is a Mississippi State alum),” it was reported.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported that Judge would be the “likely” interim option if Kiffin finalizes his move to LSU.

Judge’s path back into a head-coaching role has been winding. After eight seasons with Bill Belichick in New England, he became the New York Giants’ head coach in 2020, finishing with a 10-23 record before returning to the Patriots as an offensive assistant. He arrived at Ole Miss as a senior analyst in 2024 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach this season.