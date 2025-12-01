Lane Kiffin vs Keith Carter gets heated; Ole Miss AD gets unexpected support after LSU move

Athletic Director Keith Carter of the Mississippi Rebels looks on before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin vs Keith Carter is the latest rivalry brewing in the SEC. The LSU coach issued a scathing statment against the Ole Miss AD on Sunday Lane Kiffin vs Keith Carter is the latest rivalry brewing in the SEC. The 50-year-old legendary coach, who has accepted the top job at LSU, issued a statement on Sunday, thanking fans for a brilliant six-year tenure. However, what was stunning was Kiffin calling out Ole Miss' Athletic Director Carter for declining his request to coach the team through the playoffs.

Lane Kiffin's statement

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern. My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

Keith Carter gets support

Carter received support from Ole Miss fans on social media. “Throwing Keith Carter under the bus on the way out due to your decision is dirty work,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Ole Miss AD Keith Carter played this perfectly, kept Lane talking all night while cutting deals with some of the coaches Lane wanted to steal and promoted DC Pete Golding who was the main recruiter,” another fan tweeted.

“I, for one, CANNOT WAIT for Keith Carter's statement. Get your popcorn ready, y'all. 🍿” a third person posted.