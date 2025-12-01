Pete Golding contract details: After Lane Kiffin's exit, Ole Miss gives big promotion

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding would take over as Ole Miss head coach following Lane Kiffin's exit.(X/ Ole Miss Football) Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding will be taking over as head coach after Lane Kiffin's exit. Lane Kiffin announced Sunday that he is leaving Ole Miss to become the next head coach at LSU.

Kiffin confirmed his decision in a social media post, saying, "After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU."

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern. My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels," he added.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

LSU welcomes Kiffin

LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry also posted a statement Sunday afternoon welcoming Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Kiffin as the next head coach of the LSU football program. We shared when we began this search that LSU would secure the best coach in the country and Lane Kiffin is just that. Lane is a proven winner who has thrived in the era of college athletics that requires coaches to adapt and innovate. His passion, creativity and authenticity make him the ideal leader to guide LSU into the future and consistently position us among the sport's elite. I want to welcome Lane and his family to Baton Rouge, and I'd like to thank our search committee, as well as our university and state leadership for their critical support and counsel throughout the process," he wrote.

Also Read: Amid Lane Kiffin LSU saga, Jon Sumrall, Ryan Silverfield, Alex Golesh bag massive contracts

Ole Miss moves forward with new leadership

Kiffin’s departure comes two days after No. 6 Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 39–19 in the Egg Bowl, effectively locking up a playoff berth.

After a team meeting Sunday afternoon, players, including defensive back TJ Banks, told reporters that defensive coordinator Pete Golding would take over as head coach.

Golding signed a three-year contract extension this past offseason worth $2.55 million annually, placing him among the highest-paid assistants in the SEC, according to USA Today.

The third-year defensive coordinator previously held the same role at Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and the 2020 national championship.