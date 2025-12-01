Amid Lane Kiffin LSU saga, Jon Sumrall, Ryan Silverfield, Alex Golesh bag massive contracts

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after an altercation between players prior to the game against the Georgia State (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) As the SEC waits for clarity on Lane Kiffin’s future, three programs have already moved aggressively to secure their next leaders As the SEC waits for clarity on Lane Kiffin’s future, three programs have already moved aggressively to secure their next leaders, handing out major contracts to the likes of Jon Sumrall, Ryan Silverfield, and Alex Golesh.

Kiffin, who is reportedly set to leave Ole Miss for a lucrative LSU deal, is yet to make a formal announcement about his future. The 50-year-old will likely hold a press conference after finishing up some contract formalities and then head to Baton Rouge for his next assignment.

Florida Strikes First With Jon Sumrall

With speculation intensifying that Kiffin will ultimately choose LSU, Florida pivoted quickly and decisively. The Gators reached an agreement with Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, who is expected to sign a six-year deal worth roughly $7.5 million annually, per multiple reports.

Sumrall brings a remarkable resume from the Group of Five ranks, posting a combined 42–11 record at Troy and Tulane and reaching his conference championship game in every season as a head coach.

Florida chased Kiffin for a while, but only recently moved on and ended up with Sumrall. The hire ends Billy Napier’s four-year run in Gainesville and positions Sumrall as the Gators’ fourth head coach since Urban Meyer.

Arkansas Reloads With Memphis' Ryan Silverfield

Arkansas also moved into its next era, officially naming Ryan Silverfield as its new head coach. Silverfield, who led Memphis to a 50–25 record, four bowl wins, and consecutive 10-win seasons, joins the Razorbacks after an 8–4 campaign that included a victory over Arkansas earlier this year.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the program’s investment in facilities and NIL made it clear they were ready to “compete for championships,” and that Silverfield aligned with that vision. He replaces Sam Pittman, whose tenure ended after a 2–10 season and a winless SEC slate.

Auburn Lands Alex Golesh in Big-Money Move

Not to be outdone, Auburn finalized a six-year deal with South Florida’s Alex Golesh, a hire the Tigers hope will reboot an offense that has struggled through back-to-back losing seasons.

Golesh posted a 23–15 record at USF, orchestrated one of the nation’s top offenses in 2024, and engineered a dramatic turnaround from a 1–11 program he inherited. Auburn AD John Cohen praised Golesh’s player development, creativity, and “relentless” approach.

The move also returns Golesh to SEC territory after serving as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator during the Vols’ offensive resurgence.

Lane Kiffin?

While these programs have secured their futures, the league’s biggest unanswered question remains Lane Kiffin.

LSU believes it has Kiffin’s commitment to succeed Brian Kelly, according to multiple reports, but negotiations have stalled over Kiffin’s desire to coach Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss officials, meanwhile, are reportedly unwilling to let him do so if he chooses to depart.