Why did Pirates release Marcell Ozuna before one full season? Breaking down the Pittsburgh DH's performances before exit

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly moved on from Marcell Ozuna before the veteran completed his first season with the franchise.

Marcell Ozuna's stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates has reportedly come to an end before completing a full season. (AP Photo)

According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Pirates released the veteran designated hitter on Wednesday, just months after signing him during the offseason.

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Ozuna joined Pittsburgh in February on a one-year, $12 million contract that also included a mutual option for the 2027 season. The move was viewed as an attempt to add an experienced power bat to the lineup, but the signing never produced the expected results.

Ozuna's numbers declined sharply

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{{^usCountry}} The 35-year-old hit .203 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 70 games. This was a sharp drop from the numbers he posted during his All-Star campaign with the Atlanta Braves in 2024, when he batted .302 and launched 39 home runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 35-year-old hit .203 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 70 games. This was a sharp drop from the numbers he posted during his All-Star campaign with the Atlanta Braves in 2024, when he batted .302 and launched 39 home runs. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Baseball Reference, he finished his Pirates tenure with -1.0 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). He appeared in only 11 games in June and 12 in July, with manager Don Kelly gradually reducing his role in the lineup.

Recent form revisited

Ozuna never found sustained offensive rhythm after a difficult start to the season. By the end of April, he was batting just .162 before showing modest improvement in May, when he hit .219 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

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His numbers improved further in June, as he posted a .263 batting average, but his opportunities became increasingly limited.

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Ozuna's final appearance for Pittsburgh came Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he finished 1-for-4 with a double. Although he entered the season with nine career campaigns of at least 20 home runs, he was unable to rediscover that form during his time with the Pirates.

Why did Pirates release Ozuna?

Considering his struggles at the plate, Pittsburgh's decision to move on as the season entered its final stretch was not entirely unexpected, particularly with the club needing to create roster flexibility.

Ozuna's decorated MLB career

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The veteran boasts an accomplished MLB résumé that includes three All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards, 1,618 career hits, and 304 home runs across 1,684 major league games.

Ronny Simon gets call-up

Pittsburgh has filled Ozuna's roster spot by promoting 26-year-old switch-hitting utility player Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis. Simon has been one of the International League's top hitters this season, leading the circuit with a .330 batting average while compiling an .889 OPS.

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He also provides value against left-handed pitching, posting a 1.057 OPS in those matchups this season.

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According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Simon's promotion was finalized late Tuesday night after the Pirates cleared a spot on the 40-man roster.