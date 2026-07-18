Why does a fluffy cat appear when you search Marc Cucurella on Google? Viral World Cup meme explained

As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, defender Marc Cucurella has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points; not just for his performances on the pitch, but also for a viral Google Easter egg inspired by an internet meme.

Spain's Marc Cucurella takes part in a training session at Melanie Lane Training Grounds in East Hanover, New Jersey, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 16, 2026. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anyone searching the 27-year-old's name on Google may notice a small fluffy cat with curly hair appearing in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

The animation is a nod to one of the most popular memes of the tournament, which compares Cucurella's distinctive long curls to a fluffy cat wearing a wig.

A fluffy cat

The meme began circulating on social media after fans noticed the resemblance between Cucurella's trademark hairstyle and a fluffy cat with curly fur. It evolved into a recurring joke throughout the World Cup, with the cat often being used to represent the Spanish left-back as he shut down some of the competition's biggest attacking stars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As Spain progressed through the tournament, the meme featured Cucurella "guarding" elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and others, celebrating his defensive performances in humorous fashion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Spain progressed through the tournament, the meme featured Cucurella "guarding" elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and others, celebrating his defensive performances in humorous fashion. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Google has now embraced the trend by adding the animated cat as an Easter egg when users search for the Chelsea defender's name.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Standout performer for Spain

Beyond the online attention, Cucurella has been one of Spain's most consistent performers during their run to the final.

The left-back has played a key role in maintaining Spain's disciplined defensive shape, helping Luis de la Fuente's side concede few chances against some of the world's strongest attacks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His performance against France in the semifinal also earned widespread praise, with several Spanish media outlets highlighting his defensive display against winger Michael Olise.

While Cucurella's on-field displays and viral meme have dominated headlines, the defender also sparked discussion with comments about his international future. According to Madrid Xtra, Cucurella joked: "If I win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day, tell him I'm retiring from the national team."

The remark surprised many given that Cucurella is only 27 and considered to be entering the prime of his career. It remains unclear whether the comment was serious or made in jest.