The third-place playoff between France and England is set to be played on Saturday evening in Miami. While both teams have admitted their lack of enthusiasm for the fixture, there is still plenty at stake, with several outcomes that could be influenced by the result of the match.

Kylian Mbappe s currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the Golden Boot race. (Getty Images via AFP)

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While the winning team will secure a third-place finish, bronze medals and a substantial prize money reward, this match also offers the chance to achieve something even bigger—an accomplishment never before seen in the history of the FIFA World Cup since the tournament began in 1930.

Although it would be an individual achievement rather than a team accomplishment, there is a realistic possibility of history being made if certain events unfold during the France vs England third-place playoff.

Golden Boot race at stake

The record in question concerns the Golden Boot, and much of it depends on Kylian Mbappe. France’s No. 10 is currently tied with Lionel Messi on eight goals in the race for the tournament’s top scorer award.

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{{^usCountry}} Messi currently holds the advantage because of his four assists, compared to Mbappe’s three. If the standings remain unchanged, the Argentine captain would finish ahead and claim the Golden Boot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi currently holds the advantage because of his four assists, compared to Mbappe’s three. If the standings remain unchanged, the Argentine captain would finish ahead and claim the Golden Boot. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why FIFA keeps a World Cup third-place match even when France and England admit they don't want to play

However, the third-place playoff gives Mbappe the chance to keep his destiny in his own hands through his performance. If the Real Madrid star scores against the Three Lions, he would move to nine goals and take a one-goal lead over Messi in the Golden Boot race.

History lies In Mbappe's Hands

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That still would not guarantee him the award, as everything would then depend on how Messi performs in the World Cup final. If the Argentine captain also finds the net, the race would once again be wide open.

Even so, a goal against England would put Mbappe in a strong position and significantly boost his chances of winning the Golden Boot.

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Should the French forward ultimately claim the award, he would become the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive tournaments. It would be a historic Golden Boot two-peat, something never witnessed in the World Cup's 96-year history.

A World Cup phenomenon

Mbappe also finished as the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, edging his then-Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi by one goal after scoring eight times.

Kylian Mbappe has netted 20 goals across three World Cup tournaments, including the ongoing edition.

He is also just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup's all-time scoring charts, having netted 20 goals across three tournaments, including the ongoing edition.

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Also read: Do third-place match winners only get bronze medals? Here's everything at stake in France vs England

Mbappe scored four goals in his World Cup debut in 2018, a campaign that also earned him the FIFA Young Player Award.

Messi chases Golden Boot

Meanwhile, Messi has already made history by becoming the first player to win the FIFA Golden Ball twice. He will now set his sights on adding the Golden Boot to his glittering collection—one of the few major honors still missing from his trophy cabinet.