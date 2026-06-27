Why is Erling Haaland not playing today? Know reason ahead of France vs Norway clash

The highly anticipated clash between France and Norway, which will determine the group winner, is set to kick off at Boston Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Erling Haaland starts on bench vs France in group winner deciding fixture. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Much of the pre-match attention had centered on a showdown between star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who both enter the contest with four goals.

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However, fans will not get to witness that battle from the opening whistle.

Haaland not listed in starting XI

Haaland has been left out of Norway's starting lineup and will begin the match on the bench. He is joined by several other key players, including Martin Odegaard.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision appears to be a strategic one from Norway head coach Stale Solbakken, who has opted to rest as many as 10 players that started the team's previous victory over Senegal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision appears to be a strategic one from Norway head coach Stale Solbakken, who has opted to rest as many as 10 players that started the team's previous victory over Senegal. {{/usCountry}}

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With the stakes expected to rise as the match progresses, Solbakken could turn to his star names later in the game in hopes of providing a decisive impact off the bench.

This story is being updated.