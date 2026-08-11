Why is Flau’jae Johnson not playing tonight vs Sky? Is the Storm star injured? Reason explained

The Seattle Storm are enduring a difficult season, sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings while currently riding an 11-game losing streak.

Flau’jae Johnson has been ruled out for Seattle Storm against the Chicago Sky. (Getty Images via AFP)

They will look to turn their fortunes around when they take the court against the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

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However, the Storm received a concerning injury update just hours before tipoff involving one of their key players.

Flau’jae Johnson, who had appeared in all 34 games for Seattle this season, has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Why is Flau'jae Johnson not playing?

FOX 13 reporter Alyssa Charlston-Smith shared the update on X, confirming that Johnson will miss the contest because of an ankle injury.

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“For the first time this season, the @seattlestorm will play without Flau'Jae Johnson. Out with an ankle injury,” she tweeted.

When did Johnson pick injury?

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{{^usCountry}} The 22-year-old was helped off the court and taken to the locker room after appearing to suffer an ankle injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 22-year-old was helped off the court and taken to the locker room after appearing to suffer an ankle injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Fire. {{/usCountry}}

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It is a significant setback for the Storm, who are already enduring a difficult season and will now be without their third-leading scoring option.

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Johnson has averaged 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, making her absence major challenge for Seattle.

Katie Lou Samuelson also ruled out

The Storm will also be without Katie Lou Samuelson for Monday night’s matchup, as she continues to recover from a right knee injury. Samuelson is set to miss her second consecutive game.

Charlston-Smith also confirmed her absence in the same update, tweeting, “Katie Lou Samuelson is also OUT tonight vs the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena.”

Duo that lead in the last game despite defeat

Seattle heads into Monday night’s matchup with a 6-28 record after suffering a road defeat to the Portland Fire on Saturday.

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Dominique Malonga was the Storm’s standout performer in the loss, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Jade Melbourne also produced a strong offensive outing, adding 23 points and five assists.

Storm aim to reverse fortunes

The Storm will now return home looking to end their 11-game skid and finally get their season back on track when they take on the struggling Chicago Sky on Monday.